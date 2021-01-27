Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
RnB 27/01/2021

RnB 27/01/2021

The Weeknd Announces New "The Highlights" Album
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Gravity defying artist The Weeknd and XO/Republic Records have announced a special project curated specifically for his upcoming Pepsi Super Bowl LV Halftime Show appearance. Given the vast mainstream audience of the Super Bowl, The Highlights album is a way to present some of The Weeknd's most notable works in one place. While this isn't a "Greatest Hits" album it does provide a new listener a rich foray into some of the iconic artist's best and favorite work. The project is available on February 5th, pre-order below:
https://theweeknd.co/thehighlights

The Highlights tracklisting:
1. Save Your Tears
2. Blinding Lights
3. In Your Eyes
4. Can't Feel My Face
5. I Feel It Coming (With Daft Punk)
6. Starboy (With Daft Punk)
7. Pray For Me (With Kendrick Lamar)
8. Heartless
9. Often
10. The Hills
11. Call Out My Name
12. Die For You
13. Earned It (Fifty Shades of Grey)
14. Love Me Harder (With Ariana Grande)
15. Acquainted
16. Wicked Games
17. The Morning
18. After Hours






