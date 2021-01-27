The Weeknd Announces New "The Highlights" Album



https://theweeknd.co/thehighlights



The Highlights tracklisting:

1. Save Your Tears

2. Blinding Lights

3. In Your Eyes

4. Can't Feel My Face

5. I Feel It Coming (With Daft Punk)

6.

7. Pray For Me (With Kendrick Lamar)

8. Heartless

9. Often

10. The Hills

11. Call Out My Name

12. Die For You

13. Earned It (Fifty Shades of Grey)

14. Love Me Harder (With

15. Acquainted

16. Wicked Games

17. The Morning

18. After Hours New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Gravity defying artist The Weeknd and XO/Republic Records have announced a special project curated specifically for his upcoming Pepsi Super Bowl LV Halftime Show appearance. Given the vast mainstream audience of the Super Bowl, The Highlights album is a way to present some of The Weeknd's most notable works in one place. While this isn't a " Greatest Hits " album it does provide a new listener a rich foray into some of the iconic artist's best and favorite work. The project is available on February 5th, pre-order below:https://theweeknd.co/thehighlightsThe Highlights tracklisting:1. Save Your Tears2. Blinding Lights3. In Your Eyes4. Can't Feel My Face5. I Feel It Coming (With Daft Punk)6. Starboy (With Daft Punk)7. Pray For Me (With Kendrick Lamar)8. Heartless9. Often10. The Hills11. Call Out My Name12. Die For You13. Earned It (Fifty Shades of Grey)14. Love Me Harder (With Ariana Grande)15. Acquainted16. Wicked Games17. The Morning18. After Hours



