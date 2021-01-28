Reggae Singer/Songwriter Annicia Banks Seizes The Spotlight With The Release Of Debut Up Front EP Through Raw Vue Music





With influences including Bob Marley, Bob Andy, Judy Mowatt, Aretha Franklin, and The Clark Sisters, ANNICIA BANKS has provided background harmonies at countless recording sessions. She can be heard supporting a who's who list of reggae greats on a variety of classic tracks, including her cover versions of "Thank You Lord" by Curtis Mayfield and "



ANNICIA BANKS showcases a treasure trove of talent with the release of her long-anticipated solo effort UP FRONT EP on the Raw Vue



Currently residing in Massachusetts, ANNICIA BANKS is also a mother, singer-songwriter, and world-class chef with a passion for driving long distances. Her favorite saying is "one day at a time," and she exemplifies the sincere meaning of "patience surpasses learning." The second of seven children born to Kenneth



The UP FRONT EP will be released in stores and online March 5, 2021. The first single, a cover of the



For more information about ANNICIA BANKS and UP FRONT EP please visit: www.RawVueMusic.com

To order UP FRONT EP on digital services please visit: https://smarturl.it/AnniciaBanksUpFront

To order the "Love Has Found Its Way" single on digital services please visit: https://smarturl.it/AnniciaBanksLHFIW

To order UP FRONT EP on Bandcamp please visit: https://anniciabanksmusic.bandcamp.com/album/up-front New York, NY (Top40 Charts) ANNICIA BANKS is a reggae singer-songwriter from Kingston, Jamaica. She has toured the Caribbean, United States, Asia, Africa, and Europe, using the dulcet tones of her voice to provide background support for internationally acclaimed reggae artists Judy Mowatt (of I-Threes fame), Bunny Wailer (original member of The Wailers), Sister Carol, and the legendary "Crown Prince of Reggae" Dennis Emmanuel Brown. ANNICIA BANKS will finally seize the spotlight with the release of her debut solo UP FRONT EP in stores and online March 5, 2021. The EP will introduce her own original songs, including a collaboration with the late and legendary Bob Andy, and as the first single a cover of the Dennis Brown hit "Love Has Found Its Way" featuring original saxophonist Dean Fraser will release online February 5, 2021.With influences including Bob Marley, Bob Andy, Judy Mowatt, Aretha Franklin, and The Clark Sisters, ANNICIA BANKS has provided background harmonies at countless recording sessions. She can be heard supporting a who's who list of reggae greats on a variety of classic tracks, including her cover versions of "Thank You Lord" by Curtis Mayfield and " This Love " by The Joy-Tones, which has become a staple at Jamaican parties to this day. Her all-female Light Of Love trio with Sharon Tucker and Joy Tulloch has performed all across Jamaica, thrilling audiences with the sound of their euphonious voices at numerous concerts and shows. She was also one of the lead singers for the 12 Tribes of Israel band.ANNICIA BANKS showcases a treasure trove of talent with the release of her long-anticipated solo effort UP FRONT EP on the Raw Vue Music label. Raw Vue is an independent label based in New York that supports emerging and established artists via recorded music, publishing, artist management, strategic brand development, and beyond. They were quick to recognize the Raw talent of ANNICIA BANKS and are proud to put out this debut release!Currently residing in Massachusetts, ANNICIA BANKS is also a mother, singer-songwriter, and world-class chef with a passion for driving long distances. Her favorite saying is "one day at a time," and she exemplifies the sincere meaning of "patience surpasses learning." The second of seven children born to Kenneth Banks and Vera Barrett in Kingston, Jamaica, at the age of eight she participated in school plays and talent shows while attending Holy Trinity Secondary School, which piqued her interest in singing. During her teenage years she participated in talent shows all across the island, where she was continually recognized by several top people in the music industry.The UP FRONT EP will be released in stores and online March 5, 2021. The first single, a cover of the Dennis Brown hit "Love Has Found Its Way" featuring original saxophonist Dean Fraser, will release online February 5, 2021.For more information about ANNICIA BANKS and UP FRONT EP please visit: www.RawVueMusic.comTo order UP FRONT EP on digital services please visit: https://smarturl.it/AnniciaBanksUpFrontTo order the "Love Has Found Its Way" single on digital services please visit: https://smarturl.it/AnniciaBanksLHFIWTo order UP FRONT EP on Bandcamp please visit: https://anniciabanksmusic.bandcamp.com/album/up-front



