Joan As Police Woman Releases New 'Live' Album

Joan Wasser: "Between the time Damned Devotion was released on Feb 14th 2018 and when we recorded the live album on November 27th, 2018 we had been on the road for a good six months. The show we presented at the first gig in Istanbul was very different from the hometown show we played in NYC upon our return.



Parker Kindred, Jacob Silver, Eric Lane and I love playing together. This fact is clear if you've had the chance to catch us live. Over time, we developed a trust and dedication to creating music in the moment and rolling with it as it finds new expression. Each night felt like taking a new path through an enchanted forest.



After we'd slept off a bit of jet lag, we assembled at



When lockdown happened in March 2020, I rode my bike each day to Trout Recording to meet the house engineer, Adam Sachs, to mix the record. Working with these tracks, which felt so full of life, helped us get through that time. I am forever grateful to Adam for his incredible focus and dedication to the music.

I've been asked many times to make a live album. HERE IT IS. I hope you enjoy as much as we enjoyed making it."



TRACK LISTING:

Wonderful

Warning Bell

Tell Me

Eternal Flame

Damned Devotion

Start of My Heart

What Was It Like To Be You

Valid Jagger

Rely On

I Defy

Steed

Talk About It Later



Run for Love

The Silence

