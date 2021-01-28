Logan Mize Takes A Nostalgic Look At Small Town America On 'Still That Kid' Album Out Now





13. I Ain't Gotta Grow Up with Willie Jones (Dallas Davidson, Kyle Fishman, Rhett Akins, Willie Jones). New York, NY (Top40 Charts) The rising country artist Logan Mize shares his nostalgia-driven new album 'Still That Kid' via Big Yellow Dog Music. Listen to the full album, here: fanlink.to/StillThatKidProduced by Daniel Agee, the album is a celebration of Mize's small-town upbringing with songs like "American Livin'" and "Who Didn't" that reminisce on the Mayberry-esque aspect of rural America, while " Hometown " tells the real-life story of Mize's journey to Music City and finding his way back home. "Practice Swing" reminds us of the lessons learned from our teenage mistakes, and "Prettiest Girl in the World,"a song that he's passing on to his daughter Violet, looks forward to the lessons in self-love. "Slow" acknowledges 2020's silver lining in teaching us all to slow down.Mize showcases his fun-loving enthusiasm in upbeat tracks like "I Ain't Gotta Grow Up" (ft. Willie Jones), "Get 'Em Together"(ft. Clare Dunn), and " Something Just Like This " - an edgy cover of The Chainsmokers Coldplay hit. He also touches on themes of heartache on songs like "Gone Goes On and On" and on two very different versions of "Grew Apart" — one featuring the songwriter Donovan Woods which has amassed more than 20 million streams, and the other featuring Alexandra Kay.'Still That Kid' features some of Nashville's most notable songwriters, including Rhett Akins, Ashley Gorley, Chris DeStefano and others. It also includes songwriter Nicolle Galyon, who was also raised in small town Kansas, adding more touches of authenticity to songs that yearn for a long lost sense of place.Mize will perform two album release livestream shows on Thurs., Feb. 4 (previously slated for 1.27) at 1:30 PM CT (2:30 PM ET) and 7:30 PM CT (8:30 PM ET) via Moment House. Coinciding with the theme of his new album, Mize will perform at McPherson Opera House, a special venue located near his hometown in Kansas, and will donate a portion of livestream ticket proceeds to support the local business. Fans can purchase various ticket packages, including an after-party pass for an exclusive encore performance with Mize and his wife/fellow artist Jill Martin, here: momenthouse.com/loganmize. For more information on all things Logan Mize, visit loganmize.com.'Still That Kid' tracklist:**Produced by Daniel Agee**1. American Livin' (Logan Mize, Blake Chaffin)2. I Ain't Gotta Grow Up (Dallas Davidson, Kyle Fishman, Rhett Akins)3. Who Didn't (Nicolle Galyon, Ashley Gorley, Jimmy Robbins)4. Grew Apart feat. Donovan Woods (Donovan Woods, Travis Wood, Logan Wall)5. Gone Goes On and On (Josh Kear, Robert Counts, Ed Hill, Mark Irwin)6. Practice Swing (Randy Montana, Blake Chaffin)7. Hometown (Tony Lane, Stephen Wilson, Marv Green)8. Get 'Em Together feat. Clare Dunn (Dallas Davidson, Mark Holman, Ben Hayslip, Justin Wilson)9. Prettiest Girl in the World (Logan Mize, Blake Chaffin)10. Slow (Dallas Davidson, Chris DeStefano, Houston Phillips)11. Something Just Like This (Andrew Taggart, Guy Berryman, Christopher Martin, Jonathan Buckland, William Chamption)12. Grew Apart feat. Alexandra Kay (Donovan Woods, Travis Wood, Logan Wall)13. I Ain't Gotta Grow Up with Willie Jones (Dallas Davidson, Kyle Fishman, Rhett Akins, Willie Jones).



