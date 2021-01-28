Jacob Collier Performs From Abbey Road On ﻿the Late Late Show With James Corden





Last night, Jacob Collier joined The Late Late Show with James Corden for a very special, unsurprisingly mind-blowing performance. From the grand setting of Studio 2 at London's illustrious Abbey Road Studios, Collier played his song "Sleeping On My Dreams" live for the very first time. In a throwback to the one-man band setup that first launched his career to YouTube stardom and globetrotting tours, he jumps between dozens of instruments over the course of four minutes, duetting with a player piano, simultaneously playing acoustic guitar with his hands and synths with his feet, and so much more you have to see to believe.Before the performance, Jacob Collier sat down with James Corden virtually to discuss his current GRAMMY nomination for Album Of The Year (and having a tall glass of water to calm him down after he heard the news), writing all of his songs in his family music room, and typing out messages by playing his piano. Check out the interview and live debut of "Sleeping On My Dreams" here: https://youtu.be/KaW5AwBNdlE"Sleeping On My Dreams" is one of the many self-produced highlights from Collier's Album Of The Year contender, Djesse Vol. 3. At 26 years old, Collier is already a four-time GRAMMY winner. Since earning three new nominations in November - including Best R&B Performance (" All I Need " with Mahalia & Ty Dolla $ign) and Best Arrangement(Instruments & Vocals; "He Won't Hold You" feat. Rapsody) - he has appeared on The Tonight Show and CBS This Morning: Saturday. He also just surpassed one million Instagram followers and contributed to SZA's new single, "Good Days," as both a co-writer and vocalist. " Good Days " is currently in its second consecutive week in the Top 10 on the Billboard Hot 100.Read more about Jacob Collier in his recent profile in the LA Times, and a new feature in The New Yorker, where he talks about his first crush ("chords"), meeting Quincy Jones, recruiting Chris Martin, David Crosby, Merrill Garbus, Ty Dolla $ign, his mom and hundreds more for a cover of "Moon River," and finding a key that doesn't exist.




