John Splithoff Releases "Fahrenheit," New Single, Music Video & First Preview Of Debut Album Due Out This Spring

"Fahrenheit" follows Splithoff's 2020 release of the Go Somewhere and Good To See YouEPs. Over the past year the Chicago-native has hosted weekly, live-streamed concerts from his home in New York City, with proceeds and record sales benefitting The Trevor Project, NAACP Legal Defense & Educational Fund, American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, local hospitals and more. Whether he's performing to an audience via Zoom, with a full band at Bowery Ballroom, on a porch, in the Okayplayer office or stripped down in a mansion for PBS, John Splithoff delivers performances that are airtight and inspiring, and now he's poised for his biggest breakthrough yet. Stay tuned for more news and much more music coming soon. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) John Splithoff shares "Fahrenheit," a brand new single and music video that offers the first preview of the debut album he will self-release this spring. From his days couch-surfing in Harlem to surpassing 100 million streams, breaking the Top 10 at AC Radio, playing Bonnaroo, Lollapalooza, and sold-out shows across the country, Splithoff has become a self-made sensation defined by serious talent, soulful sounds and a velvet-smooth voice that effortlessly soars with a style all his own. Now, he's created a collection that traces the journey of finding himself while growing with someone special, through songs that celebrate infatuation, isolation and his mission to make listeners feel good.Read more at American Songwriter, who praise "Fahrenheit" as a "simmering, silky smooth song about staying self-aware while chasing an elusive buzz."A prime example of his ability to write hooks that are "instantly-hummable" (Idolator), "Fahrenheit" shows Splithoff searching for euphoria, taking his own mental and emotional temperature as he comes to terms with the vices of an unpredictable lifestyle. While the song was originally written and produced in the fall of 2019 with Alex Mendoza (SHAED's " Trampoline "), it captures a sentiment that continues to be universal in the wake of 2020 - the desire to shut off your mind and fill the void, sometimes by pouring up, slowing down and remembering those nights that seem like a dream.On "Fahrenheit" and his forthcoming full-length, John Splithoff says: "I wrote 'Fahrenheit' from a place of wanting to improve your mental health when you're stuck in a cycle of trying to fill a void. Producing my new record last year took my mind off the stress of not being able to tour or collaborate. Shooting the music video also gave me some much needed inspiration, considering it had been so long since I worked with anybody in person. It was an amazing feeling to focus on a collaborative, albeit small and masked, group effort after spending so much time on the music in quarantine.""Fahrenheit" follows Splithoff's 2020 release of the Go Somewhere and Good To See YouEPs. Over the past year the Chicago-native has hosted weekly, live-streamed concerts from his home in New York City, with proceeds and record sales benefitting The Trevor Project, NAACP Legal Defense & Educational Fund, American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, local hospitals and more. Whether he's performing to an audience via Zoom, with a full band at Bowery Ballroom, on a porch, in the Okayplayer office or stripped down in a mansion for PBS, John Splithoff delivers performances that are airtight and inspiring, and now he's poised for his biggest breakthrough yet. Stay tuned for more news and much more music coming soon.



