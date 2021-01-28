Dust Bowl Faeries Release Floyd Fisher's Gothic Hip Hop Remix Of 'Ibex'





Released in November 2020, The Plague Garden pulls influence from a deep and extensive well of multiple genres, from traditional folk music introduced to Ryder by her family to the riot grrrl punk movement of the 90s. "I got swept up in the riot grrrl movement for a number of years and played guitar and bass in a couple of bands before I met my true love, the accordion," says Ryder. "I found accordionist New York, NY (Top40 Charts) New York-based dark carnival-inspired indie-rock band Dust Bowl Faeries release the pop remix of "Ibex" from their new sophomore album, The Plague Garden. "'Ibex' is a song about the extinct Pyrenean Ibex, which scientists 'resurrected' in a laboratory for seven minutes through DNA cloning," says band leader Ryder Cooley. An animal advocate, Ryder emphasizes the importance of the track, representing an aspect of her work that is "deeply ecological." Longtime band collaborator Floyd Fisher put modern, electronic beats and haunting synth touches on his pop remix, which Ryder says, "gives the song a gothic hip hop vibe." She adds, "I love working with Floyd, you never know what he will come up with and I really enjoy that element of surprise." In addition, Dust Bowl Faeries will be doing a full band virtual show on Monday, February 1st in support of WAMC's "Open for Take-Out" series.Floyd Fisher has produced two EP's with Dust Bowl Faeries - the Dark Ride Mixes in 2018 - and Beloved Monster in 2019. On the topic of the "Ibex" remix, Fisher says, "Doing a remix for the Dust Bowl Faeries is a singular event because Ryder's music is unlike anything else. It's magical (a word I never otherwise use). Plus, fitting a 3/4 song into a 4/4 beat is a good challenge. It's all well worth it and one of my fave remixes ever." Feeling that the "Ibex" remix is especially relevant today, Ryder sees the ellipticism in the world being in the midst of a global pandemic that is in part caused by animal exploitation with a paradoxical cure that is also infused with animal testing. She says, "The remix brings the subject of species decline to a new audience while offering playful beats and a feeling of hope." Whether people will listen to the lyrics and question what the song is about is yet to be seen, but the possibility of reaching new listeners, beyond the Dust Bowl Faeries' dark carnival niche, is exciting for them. Adding, "As much as I enjoy enchanting people and casting musical spells, I also like my songs to carry a message and if I can inspire just one person to join the ecological/animal rights movement, or live more sustainably, or deepen their awareness of inter-species diversity, that will help me feel fulfilled as an artist."On Monday, February 1st, Dust Bowl Faeries will be performing a full band virtual concert Albany, NY's legendary The Linda, WAMC's "Open for Take-Out" series. The show starts at 8pm ET and tickets are $10 to support the musicians and venue. Tickets can be purchased here.Alongside the full band show, Dust Bowl Faeries are also in the midst of the Winter Series of their virtual vaudeville show Wish You Were Hear. The series is produced by experiential design artist Corey Aldrich at acclaimed live music venue Club Helsinki in Hudson NY, and it features the wistful verses and morbid amusements of house band Dust Bowl Faeries, paired with a curated program of monthly musical special guests. Each thematic show is ticketed and will stream from a private YouTube link. The shows begin at 8:00pm ET and tickets are available on a donation basis to support the musicians in these difficult times of ongoing closure.Tickets for Wish You Were Hear can be found here. The next two shows will take place on Feb 13 (Bloody Valentines Show w/ Tommy Stinson of The Replacements) and on March 20 (Beware the Ides of March w/Lorkin O'Reilly).Released in November 2020, The Plague Garden pulls influence from a deep and extensive well of multiple genres, from traditional folk music introduced to Ryder by her family to the riot grrrl punk movement of the 90s. "I got swept up in the riot grrrl movement for a number of years and played guitar and bass in a couple of bands before I met my true love, the accordion," says Ryder. "I found accordionist Jeanette Lewicki busking in a subway station, and she became my mentor during the accordion renaissance in San Francisco. Jeanette introduced me to klezmer and Balkan music and she supported me in learning accordion my way, which was inside out and backwards, of course! Soon I discovered gypsy punk bands like Devotchka and Gogol Bordello as well as more contemporary folk-based musicians like DakhaBrakha and Alina Orlova."



