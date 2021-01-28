Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
Pop / Rock 28/01/2021

Dollar Signs Announce New Album 'Hearts Of Gold'

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Dollar Signs have revealed details on their upcoming full-length album, 'Hearts Of Gold' out March 12 through Pure Noise Records. Today, they also release the new song and music video for "Bad News", which fans can watch below.
"Many people see us as a boozy punk band, so I had the idea of writing a song with a very party-drink-the-saddest-away chorus while the verses and bridge are a critique on bars and "drinking culture"," says front person Erik Button. "The chorus of the song is about trying to drink away your problems, and the verses reveal all about how that is impossible."

With songs that fall under pop, punk and even hip hop at times, the band is genre-less and will allow the listener to choose where to put them. Last month the band released the single "Negative Blood", which is available to stream on all platforms.

'Hearts of Gold' is Dollar Signs' most powerful statement to date. The band's third LP -- and first for Pure Noise Records -- is a boisterous masterstroke from the Jeff Rosenstock school of punk: resourceful and scrappy, catchy as it is cathartic. And they got jokes. The upcoming album feels like listening to an old friend recount some absurd anecdote that's hilarious to you about three other people, like getting hit by a car outside Taco Bell, narrowly avoiding serious injury, and some cop shrugging it off by handing you a lollipop (hear the aforementioned jubilant barnburner "Negative Blood").

"Comedy is a defense mechanism," says Erik, with a chuckle that comes off like a backslap from your best friend. "Sometimes we get labeled as a comedy band, but I use comedy as a tool so I can say s that really matters to me."






