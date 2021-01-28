Reasons Why You Should Learn To Play Drums

Many people shy away from learning drums when they're choosing a musical instrument to learn. Do you know that many kids are naturally attracted to drumming? It's common to see children banging anything against the other whenever they get hold of anything lying around from an early age. Because drums are not always available, they will hit their toys in harmony against anything they find close. If they figure out they are making an exciting sound, they will do it repeatedly since making noise is fun! This is why learning drums is fantastic. By indulging in that inherent desire to make rhythmic noise, playing drums makes you feel happy. There are countless reasons why playing drums is a good skill to nurture, and here are our top six reasons.

Improves Academic Performance

New York, NY (Top40 Charts)

The relationship between music training and academic improvement has been documented multiple times across the years. Ideally, math as a subject tops the list in many of these studies. When learning to drum, you must understand how to balance bass drum pedals if you want to be a perfect drummer. Additionally, learning can also improve your performance in subjects like English; This is because drumming helps you identify emotional cues. This is a skill that you can use to identify a character's thought-motive and processes. As a parent, if you're reluctant about your child learning drums because you're afraid it might distract them, it's time to change that notion.

Concentration and Coordination

When learning music, any new musician needs to be disciplined. This is vital, especially if you will be performing solo or with a group. If you're playing drums in an ensemble, you need to control your playing to avoid messing up with the tempo. This requires a lot of rehearsal and practice to get your concentration together coupled with your control down. Over time, this builds discipline, which you can also integrate into your daily life.

Boosts Confidence

Did you know playing any musical instrument can help you achieve more confidence? The big benefit of this is that it helps in your interpersonal relationships and interactions with other people. You gain more confidence in your ability by overcoming challenging obstacles and mastering new ideas and concepts. If you play in a group, this is a great way to get outside of your cocoon and broaden your network. Additionally, performing in concerts or gigs is also a great way to boost your confidence. At first, it might seem overwhelming to get up on stage. However, slowly but surely, you get more at ease with it, and it becomes overly enjoyable. Finally, playing drums in a live setting is a breathtaking life experience that you will not forget in a long time.

You Can Transfer the Skills to Different Instruments

If you learn one instrument, it becomes easy to understand a second one. Learning how to play drums improves your ability to learn another main instrument. It's common to see many non-drummers approaching their musical lessons from a different perspective. They will mainly focus on notes, melodies, and other various techniques. Over time, you'll find that they get into a different mindset when playing drums.

In many cases, many of them retain this timing mindset when they resume playing their main instrument. Again, anyone can be a drummer at any age. After starting, you can keep drumming as long as you want. Like a career, drumming can also become a life-long passion that you can follow to be the best musician you can be.

Physical Exercise

If you want another great reason to start playing drums, drumming is an excellent workout activity. It's especially vital for those aiming for cardiovascular fitness. Some medical studies have shown that drumming burns an equal amount of calories as cycling or running . You might not believe it, but the major reason many drummers take off their shirts isn't to impress girls; it's because drumming is physically demanding. And yes, we know it's both reasons; however, the point still stands!

Drumming is a Life-Long Passion

When you officially become a drummer, it's for life. You will find it hard living without your instrument. This means you will need to practice if you want to maintain your level best consistency. As we mentioned earlier, it's possible to start drumming at any age and continue until old age. Additionally, there are many different types of drums out there that you will play in your drumming career. This creates an endless list of what you can achieve with drumming.

Learning to play any musical instrument is a step that few people manage to take for different reasons. It might be a lack of motivation, money, time, etc. Whatever the reasons might be, we recommend drumming since it's an exciting musical journey you'll find worthwhile. Remember, we live in an age where it's easy to learn anything. With free online musical tutorials, it's up to you to get started.