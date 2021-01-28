Lil Rap Is Shooting A New Music Video For His Next Song Gas In Chicago

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Less than one month after his debut song and music video I'm Hot, Lil Rap, whose real name is Johnny Taylor, is back shooting a new music video. This time the rapper will be performing for his next song Gas, whose backstage in-studio recording is shown before the official music video I'm Hot.



On February 7th Lil Rap will get on tour with the online show Swerving Thru together with rappers Dreadrock, that just released the album Rocket Power 2, and Mufasa that just released the mixtape Mob Father. This will be the opportunity to see your first online performance for Gas and I'm Hot.

The release date for the music video Gas don't was announced yet but will be known on Swervnation and Lil Rap's channels soon. Stay tuned!



Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/lilrap21/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Lil-Rap-103495241693893

Twitter: https://twitter.com/lilrapswervnat

SoundCloud: https://soundcloud.com/lilrapswervnation

Website: swervnation.com/lilrap/



