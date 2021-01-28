Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
News
Rock 28/01/2021

Graceland Celebrates Elvis During Fourth Annual Ultimate Elvis Tribute Artist Weekend, March 19-20

Graceland Celebrates Elvis During Fourth Annual Ultimate Elvis Tribute Artist Weekend, March 19-20
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Graceland's fourth annual Ultimate Elvis Tribute Artist Weekend returns to the Soundstage at Graceland on March 19-20 for two back-to-back nights of incredible concert experiences highlighted by performances from past winners of Elvis Presley Enterprises' (EPE) annual Ultimate Elvis Tribute Artist (ETA) Contest.

On Friday, March 19 at 7:00 pm., ELVIS: THE FROM STUDIO TO STAGE will feature music from his early years through his time spent touring in the 1970s. The show will feature 2008 Ultimate Elvis Tribute Artist winner Brandon Bennett, 2011 winner Cody Ray Slaughter and first-ever Ultimate ETA Contest winner Shawn Klush.

The tribute to Elvis continues Saturday, March 20 at 7:00 p.m. with ELVIS: GREATEST PERFORMANCES. The evening will celebrate some of Elvis' greatest performances through the years. The show will feature 2011 Ultimate Elvis Tribute Artist winner Cody Ray Slaughter, 2013 winner Dean Z and 2019 winner Taylor Rodriguez.

2016 Ultimate Elvis Tribute Artist Contest winner Dwight Icenhower will perform in and host both concerts. The performers will be backed by the EAS Band.

In 2007, Graceland and EPE announced its first-ever Ultimate ETA Contest to crown the "best representation of the music and legacy of Elvis Presley." Each year, thousands of tribute artists compete in showcases worldwide for the chance to perform in the contest championship hosted during Elvis Week. While the tribute artist contest has only been officially hosted at Graceland for a little more than a decade, tribute artists were performing on stage even during Elvis Presley's lifetime. Presley himself was aware of them, and in a complimentary letter to one tribute artist, he wrote that "mimicry is a sincere form of being a fan."

Various ticket and package options are available, including The Guest House at Graceland hotel packages and special VIP event packages. For additional information on tickets, packages, prices, and more information about Graceland's 2021 Ultimate Elvis Tribute Artist Showcase Weekend, visit www.graceland.com/ultimate-eta-weekend.






