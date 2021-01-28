Highway 77 Music Festival Featuring Dan+Shay Coming To Hall Of Fame Village Powered By Johnson Controls In Canton, Ohio





HOFV is producing the Highway 77 New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company (NASDAQ: HOFV, HOFVW), the only resort, entertainment and media company centered around the power of professional football, today announced that tickets for the first-ever Highway 77 Music Festival ("Highway 77"), a country music festival set to take place on Sunday, September 12, 2021, at the Hall of Fame Village powered by Johnson Controls (the " Destination "), will go on sale this Friday, January 29, at 10:00 AM EST.Country music stars who will be performing at Highway 77 include: Dan + Shay, Kelsea Ballerini, Maddie & Tae, Eric Paslay, Tyler Farr and more. Those interested in purchasing tickets, which start at $77, can do so by going to www.HOFVillage.com Premium seating options, including luxury and press-level suites and rooftop terrace access, will also be available and can be reserved by calling (330) 458-9176.Michael Crawford, President and CEO of HOFV, commented, "We are excited to announce the Highway 77 festival and look forward to providing thousands of country music fans with a one-of-a-kind event in a dynamic, safe and secure environment. Highway 77 aligns with our strategy to host immersive, family-friendly live events that serve as catalysts for drawing guests to the Destination and supporting the local community. We can't wait to watch amazing talent such as Dan + Shay and Kelsea Ballerini perform on stage at the Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium this September!"Dan + Shay, fresh off their GRAMMY® Award nomination for Best Country Duo/Group Performance for the third consecutive year, have garnered multiple GRAMMY, CMA, ACM, American Music and Billboard Music Award wins and nominations. The two-time GRAMMY® Award winners, known for hit songs like Speechless and Tequila, have surpassed 6.5 billion career streams. The duo's multi-week number one hit 10,000 Hours, featuring Justin Bieber, has more than 1.4 billion global streams, and became the biggest first-week streaming total in country music history.With the release of her debut album The First Time, Kelsea Ballerini became the only female country artist to hit number one with her first three consecutive singles from a debut album, attaining her fifth number one song in four years with Miss Me More. Her critically acclaimed sophomore album, Unapologetically, marked her second top-five debut on the Billboard 200. Ballerini has garnered two GRAMMY® Award nominations, two ACM Awards, and took home the iHeartRadio Music Awards honor for "Best New Artist." In the fall of 2020, she debuted her newest album ballerini, which is the follow-up and second half of the story to the singer's album kelsea.Award-winning country duo Maddie & Tae became only the third female duo in 70 years to top the country airplay charts with their debut, platinum-selling and number one hit single Girl In A Country Song, followed by top hits including Fly, Shut Up and Fish, Friends Don't and Die From a Broken Heart. Eric Paslay will take the stage to perform his top hits including Never Really Wanted, She Don't Love You, Song About a Girl and Friday Night, which he co-wrote and originally recorded with Lady A.Tyler Farr, with three number one songs: Redneck Crazy, Whiskey in My Water and Guy Walks Into a Bar, is a Platinum-selling country rocker and the first artist signed to Jason Aldean's Night Train Records/BBR Music Group.HOFV is producing the Highway 77 Music Festival in coordination with Northeast Productions, Inc., which has been retained to provide talent acquisition, design and development services. HOFV's digital ticket marketplace is provided by Tickets.com.



