News
Pop / Rock 28/01/2021

Angelina Jordan Releases Official Music Video For "Million Miles" Today

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) 15-year-old Los Angeles-based, critically acclaimed vocalist, Angelina Jordan releases the official video for her new single "Million Miles" today.
Produced by GRAMMY Award-winning production duo Stargate [Beyoncé, Sam Smith, Rihanna] and written by Angelina, the song is Angelina's debut single via Republic Records - listen HERE: https://angelinajordan.lnk.to/MillionMilesPR

A musical prodigy, Angelina Jordan sang for the first time at barely a year old, and she never stopped. The Los Angeles-based 15-year-old singer and songwriter amplified her voice around the globe, racking up over half-a-billion YouTube views, just shy of 2 billion Facebook views, and praise from Time, CNN, BBC, and People. Along the way, she performed for world leaders at some of the most influential events in Europe, appeared on European and North American television, and quietly enraptured a growing fan base. She graced the stage of the 2014 Nobel Peace Prize Ceremony and delivered an emotionally charged rendition of "What A Wonderful World." A year later, she wowed an audience at Brilliant Minds in Stockholm. Touching down in Seoul during 2017, she joined a powerhouse bill alongside PSY and Norah Jones in front of 40,000 people at Muse In City Festival. Quincy Jones personally invited her to perform at his 85th birthday at London's O2 Arena. Catching the attention of Republic Records, she inked a deal with the label in 2020.






