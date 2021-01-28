Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Metal / Hard Rock 28/01/2021

UK Modern Alt-Metal Titans Vexed Sign Worldwide Record Deal With Napalm Records

Submit your news, get featured!

Our news in your mail

* indicates required
News frequency *


New York, NY (Top40 Charts) One of the UK's most exciting rising alt-metal talents VEXED have just signed an official worldwide record deal with premium Austrian rock and metal label Napalm Records.
The crushing Hertfordshire foursome was born in March 2019, and since then the band has been pursuing its desire for heavy groove, unfiltered lyricism and technical proficiency. While other bands dwell on flattery, VEXED bundle a mixture of honest hatred and apt social criticism in their lyrics, and don't mince words for a moment.

VEXED have already dropped two one-off singles independently, including "Elite" featuring Thy Art is Murder vocalist CJ McMahon, which has garnered over 500k cross-platform streams as of now. Both tracks highlight VEXED's potent combination of aggressive groove mixed with ominous threads of progressive atmosphere, like none of their kind. Due to the worldwide pandemic, the band had to cancel their planned tour with Whitechapel and a scheduled appearance at Bloodstock Festival, but this did not stop them from continuing to push their sonic strength. Be prepared, more exciting news is coming soon!

VEXED on the signing: "It is with great pride that we can finally announce our signing to Napalm Records. We are truly humbled by the label's belief in VEXED and their ability to support our creative vision. Napalm is a label with a rich history and a strong presence throughout the world and we can't wait to share what we have in store for you."

Tone MGMT on the signing: "VEXED have proven time and time again that they are one of the most hard working and exciting new bands the UK has to offer. Their signing to Napalm Records only solidifies this. VEXED really are ones to watch."

VEXED are:
Megan Targett - vocals
Jay Bacon - guitar
Willem Mason-Geraghty - drums
Al Harper - bass.






Most read news of the week
Matt Rollings & Kristin Wilkinson Release Benefit Single "America The Beautiful" Ft. Amy Grant, Keb' Mo', Trisha Yearwood And The War And Treaty
Margo Price Confronts Addiction, Depression & The Demons Of Her Past In New Music Video For "Hey Child"
Vancouver Punks Rest Easy (Ft. Members Of Daggermouth, Shook Ones) Release New Single "Get Busy Dyin'"
The 2021 Billboard Music Awards Will Air May 23, 2021
Southern California Latin-Rock Band Savor Produces Videos To Help Keep Music Alive During The Pandemic
Trap/Pop Recording Artist And Songwriter Chantae Vetrice To Release New Single "iGet It" & More For 2021
Miley Cyrus To Perform At 'TikTok Tailgate' Super Bowl Pre-Show For Vaccinated Health Care Workers
Duran Duran Celebrate Their Career And Music On Pandora And SiriusXM
'Honeycomb' Singer Jimmie Rodgers Dead At 87


© 2001-2021
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | advertise | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0236931 secs // 4 () queries in 0.00223708152771 secs