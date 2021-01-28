Jason Aldean To Premiere "Blame It On You" Music Video During Interactive Livestream Tonight





Directed by Shaun Silva, the music video for "



A limited number of ticket holders will be randomly upgraded to the VIP experience for Wolf Moon Bourbon on the Rocks with



The three-time ACM "Entertainer of the Year" continues to hold his ground making modern albums with an old-school soul—most recently with his ninth studio album, 9, which debuted at the top spot on Billboard's Country Albums chart. Notably, all seven of Aldean's previous studio albums have been certified Platinum, while bolstering 15 billion streams and more than 20 million albums sold. Known as a member of Country's elite headliners, Aldean's past tours are nearing legendary status as he is one of the first of few acts in the genre to sell-out multiple stadiums including UGA's Sanford Stadium, Fenway Park and Wrigley Field. For more information, visit www.JasonAldean.com.

wolfmoon.vye.live

jasonaldean.lnk.to/blamevideo

www.JasonAldean.com New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Multi-Platinum entertainer Jason Aldean will debut the new music video for his US Top 30 and climbing single " Blame It On You " during an interactive livestream, Wolf Moon Bourbon on the Rocks with Jason Aldean hosted on VYE this evening (28/1, 9pm ET / 29/1, 2am GMT) on https://wolfmoon.vye.live/. As tonight marks 2021's wolf moon, the first full moon of the year, Aldean will perform a stripped down set and toast to the evening with his latest creation, Wolf Moon Bourbon™ before the release of his yearning video. For international fans, the set will be available to watch for 24 hours following the initial livestream.Directed by Shaun Silva, the music video for " Blame It On You " highlights "the difficulty in saying goodbye" (Billboard) as a flashback in time traces the imperfections and aftermath of a failed relationship. The "power ballad" (Rolling Stone) follows 24 career chart-topper hits including Aldean's most recent, "Got What I Got," both of which are featured on his sixth consecutive #1 selling album 9 (Macon Music/Broken Bow Records/BMG). The music video for " Blame It On You " will be available on Aldean's official YouTube page following the livestream here: https://jasonaldean.lnk.to/blamevideo.A limited number of ticket holders will be randomly upgraded to the VIP experience for Wolf Moon Bourbon on the Rocks with Jason Aldean featuring a post-show virtual hang with Aldean. Fans can reserve their free ticket here: https://wolfmoon.vye.live/The three-time ACM "Entertainer of the Year" continues to hold his ground making modern albums with an old-school soul—most recently with his ninth studio album, 9, which debuted at the top spot on Billboard's Country Albums chart. Notably, all seven of Aldean's previous studio albums have been certified Platinum, while bolstering 15 billion streams and more than 20 million albums sold. Known as a member of Country's elite headliners, Aldean's past tours are nearing legendary status as he is one of the first of few acts in the genre to sell-out multiple stadiums including UGA's Sanford Stadium, Fenway Park and Wrigley Field. For more information, visit www.JasonAldean.com.wolfmoon.vye.livejasonaldean.lnk.to/blamevideowww.JasonAldean.com



