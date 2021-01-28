BBC Three Announces A New Streetwear Competition Series Feat. Grammy Award-Winning Artist Miguel





The Drop is an 8 x 45 commission made by Renowned Films. It was commissioned by Fiona Campbell, Controller BBC Three and Jo Wallace, Acting Controller BBC Entertainment. The Executive Producers are Kate Maddigan and Renowned Co-Founders, Max Welch, Tim Withers and Duane Jones. Consulting Executive is Miguel. The commissioning editors for the BBC are Neil McCallum and Dwayne Eaton. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) The Drop is a new competitive format that is here to capture the cultural synergy between fashion, music, sport, celebrity and business and to provide one individual with a life-changing prize. A billion pound global industry and a subculture in its own right, streetwear has disrupted the fashion industry, with celebrities and brands always on the lookout to endorse the next big thing.In The Drop, 10 of Britain's most promising up-and-coming creatives, who all believe they are sitting on the next streetwear brand, that is ready to make the leap from the bedroom to the global market, go head to head to win the chance to have their first line stocked in a major UK retailer.Across the series, that will be filmed in Manchester, the creatives are mentored by two influential judges and complete themed weekly challenges that help them develop their brand. Confirmed as the first lead mentor and judge for the show is Grammy Award-winning global recording artist, performer, and style icon Miguel. In addition to his stellar music career, Miguel has his own lifestyle and apparel brand and has established himself as one of the music industry's most creative innovators and influencers.Fiona Campbell, Controller BBC Three, says: "At BBC Three, we love opportunities where we can provide a platform for people to express their creativity and passions. The Drop promises to be a fresh, new competitive format that delves into the business of streetwear and we're really looking forward to seeing what the creatives come up with."Renowned Films co-founder Max Welch, Duane Jones and Tim Withers comment: "The Drop should find the UK's next big global streetwear brand. Renowned is thrilled to be working with the BBC on the format, a really exciting way of exploring business through the billion pound industry of streetwear."Miguel was our very first choice to be a judge, mentor, and creative partner for this show. Miguel's certainly a style expert and tastemaker, but also a highly respected global musical, performance, and visual artist, so we know our entire cast, crew, and design competitors will respond strongly to him." Miguel added: "I really hadn't ever contemplated doing something like this, but when I met the Renowned team and discovered their works I was immediately excited to get involved, both on air and behind the scenes as a co-producer. I also love that this show will be UK-centric, as there are so many talented designers based in the territory who deserve recognition."The host and another mentor alongside broadcast details will be announced in due course.The Drop is an 8 x 45 commission made by Renowned Films. It was commissioned by Fiona Campbell, Controller BBC Three and Jo Wallace, Acting Controller BBC Entertainment. The Executive Producers are Kate Maddigan and Renowned Co-Founders, Max Welch, Tim Withers and Duane Jones. Consulting Executive is Miguel. The commissioning editors for the BBC are Neil McCallum and Dwayne Eaton.



