News
MP3 and More 29/01/2021

NCSOFT Launches K-Pop Mobile Entertainment Platform Universe

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) NCSOFT, a global premier game developer and publisher, today launched the K-POP entertainment platform, 'UNIVERSE,' in 134 countries. UNIVERSE is an all-in-one technology platform, which offers different fandom activities on mobile devices to build a stronger connection between artists and fans.

The UNIVERSE App offers:
Universe Originals - Provides exclusive media content to users daily, including music videos, photos, and podcasts.
Fan Network Service - Allowing fans and artists to stay connected. Artists can share personal, behind-the-scenes moments through UNIVERSE, and can comment on fan-created content.
Content Creator - This lets fans produce and share fan art and videos of their favorite artists, communicate with other fans, and vote on popular content.
Private Messages & Calls - Using AI speech developed by NCSOFT based on artists' actual voices, UNIVERSE delivers messages and texts to fans from the actual artists.
Studio - Using 3D characters based on the visual likeness and motion capture of the artists, fans can create customized outfits, stage concepts, and more. Then, create virtual music videos based on those designs and share them directly with other fans and the artists themselves.

Beginning today, UNIVERSE and NCSOFT are unveiling original content featuring 11 K-Pop artists. A music video of the first UNIVERSE Originals, 'D-D-Dance' by IZ*ONE, is also available exclusively on the UNIVERSE App. Download UNIVERSE for free on Google Play Store and App Store for iPhone, iPad. More information is available on the official website: https://www.universe-official.io






