Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Charts / Awards 29/01/2021

Alexander James Rodriguez Receives 'Rising Star Award' At The Hollywood Music In Media Awards

Alexander James Rodriguez Receives 'Rising Star Award' At The Hollywood Music In Media Awards
Submit your news, get featured!

Our news in your mail

* indicates required
News frequency *


New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Alexander James Rodriguez, who first launched his music career during the 2020 Los Angeles-lockdown has received the Rising Star Award (Male) for his debut single release My Crew at the Hollywood Music in Media Awards (HMMA) held on Jan. 27, 2021.

In his first year of releasing music, the 13-year-old joined a prominent list of HMMA award winners for the new hybrid awards show including two-time Grammy winner and Oscar nominee Kenny Loggins who received the HMMA Career Achievement honor presented by legendary songwriter and producer David Foster.

Other winners of the star-studded night included Diane Warren, John Legend, Justin Timberlake, Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross, Jon Batiste, James Newton Howard, Ludwig Gorannson, Emile Mosseri and Ben Wallfish.

Rodriguez, who was recently attached to the Taryn Manning (Orange Is The New Black) and Vanessa Rubio (Cobra Kai) documentary, Content is King, and the dramatic thriller Where Sweet Dreams Die, recorded and independently released last year his first three records, My Crew, Your Smile, Up To You, and a charity Christmas single, Holiday in LA for UNICEF, and has a further seven records penned for release this year which he hopes to do through one of the major labels.

The SAG-AFTRA actor and singer-songwriter is best known for his British voice-over work on the popular animated series Bee and Puppycat set to release through Netflix in 2022, where he plays Bee's loveable purple-haired landlord, Cardamon. Other acting and voice-over credits include the 2020 Golden-Globe winner and Academy-nominee Missing Link, Lance Kinsey's feature-film All-Stars, and Flock of Four, set in 1959 Los Angeles, directed by Greg Caruso. The versatile performer has also appeared in various national TV commercials and print campaigns. In 2015, Alexander James Rodriguez took to the stage joining the cast of 'Appropriate' in the highly acclaimed Centre Theatre Group production at the Mark Taper Forum in Los Angeles.

The Hollywood Music In Media Awards (HMMA) is the first award organization to honor original music (Song and Score) in all forms of visual media. The HMMA has historically been representative of the nominations and winners of other mainstream awards shows that occur months later. Past winners include Hildur Guðnadóttir for Joker, Ludwig Goransson for Black Panther, Alexandre Desplat for The Shape of Water, Nicholas Britell for HBO's Succession, songs from La La Land, Star Is Born, and more.

The HMMA blue-ribbon judges consist of select journalists, along with Oscar, Grammy, Golden Globe, and Emmy voters. With over 1000 submissions from around the world, HMMA nominees are chosen in specific genres of music for film, TV and video games including dramatic feature, sci-fi/fantasy, documentary, and animation.






Most read news of the week
Margo Price Confronts Addiction, Depression & The Demons Of Her Past In New Music Video For "Hey Child"
Southern California Latin-Rock Band Savor Produces Videos To Help Keep Music Alive During The Pandemic
The 2021 Billboard Music Awards Will Air May 23, 2021
Scooby-Doo! And The Lost City Of Gold Releases Heartfelt New Single "Follow The Stars" (Out Now)
Trap/Pop Recording Artist And Songwriter Chantae Vetrice To Release New Single "iGet It" & More For 2021
Duran Duran Celebrate Their Career And Music On Pandora And SiriusXM
US Live Event Industry Comes Together To Offer Collective Covid-19 Vaccination Infrastructure And Staff In Letter To President Biden
Miley Cyrus To Perform At 'TikTok Tailgate' Super Bowl Pre-Show For Vaccinated Health Care Workers
Eurekepiphany Records To Release 30th Anniversary Remastered Version Of "The Price Of Freedom" By Spamparis


© 2001-2021
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | advertise | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0192420 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0019874572753906 secs