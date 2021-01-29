Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
RnB 29/01/2021

Diamond-Rap, A New Genre Of Hip-Hop By The Talented Saint Jargo

Diamond-Rap, A New Genre Of Hip-Hop By The Talented Saint Jargo
Submit your news, get featured!

Our news in your mail

* indicates required
News frequency *


New York, NY (Top40 Charts) A Musical Genius taking on Hip-hop with his New Album "Outbreak" Listen to his Hit know Single "Uno Momento" now on Apple music /iTunes ects. Young music mixer Saint Jargo's freshly debuted single "Uno Momento" is a splendidly musical and harmonious progression that cascades into a whole new creative installation of music.

Born with the name Carlton Tompkins in 1987 in Buffalo, New York, Saint Jargo was interested in music from a very young age. Fast forward thirty-three years and the world sees one of its most talented stars rising to the top as he drops his album "Outbreak" on February 1st.

The album has plenty to deliver to Saint Jargo's fans, with three singles on it that are sure to impress everyone's ears! The top single on the album is "Oun Momento," along with "Dr. Quinn" and "Closer."

Here's the exciting part, in addition to creating his music, Saint Jargo uses his business to assist other musicians. In 2015, he decided to launch Entertainment Us Studios, a company that helps launch up and coming artists' careers. Entertainment Us Studios helps promote artists by enabling unheard musicians to post their music on the site so others in the industry can hear it. Artists can also display their merchandise and become part of The Artery; this online network gives artists the ability to connect with other singers, musicians, poets, models, producers, photographers, managers, and other creatives around the world.

As mentionen, Saint Jargo is firstly a music mixer and producer, and he is dropping a new album on February 1st. According to reviewers, this album pushes the barriers of music. Limits are being expanded to accomplish the most seductive influences of artistic engagement by music mixer and producer Saint Jargo. He possesses musical abilities that are fresh, vivid, and wonderfully master music's variations of rhythm into a harmonious imaginative dream sequence. Recently, Saint Jargo released the single, 'Uno Momento,' a hip hop adventure that only levitates his creative magnanimity. The track is a perfect mixture of lyrical and symphonic grandeur, and the artist masterfully formed it with some of his most satisfying components of producing technology.

Saint Jargo has an ability to create full masterpieces due to his musical prowess; these skills are what enabled him to explore with beats and melodies, and every time, he exceeded his creative boundaries and forged new melodic frontiers. As he serves as the CEO of Entertainment Us Studios and helps promote the careers of young musicians, as well as his own music, he has a long journey ahead of him in order to accomplish things as an artist and businessman.

Interested parties can check out a tracks from Saint Jargo on iTunes! Fans can also follow him on YouTube, Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram for more updates.
Twitter: https://twitter.com/JargoSaint
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/saintjargo.saintjay
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/saintjargo.is.hiphop/






Most read news of the week
Margo Price Confronts Addiction, Depression & The Demons Of Her Past In New Music Video For "Hey Child"
Southern California Latin-Rock Band Savor Produces Videos To Help Keep Music Alive During The Pandemic
Scooby-Doo! And The Lost City Of Gold Releases Heartfelt New Single "Follow The Stars" (Out Now)
The 2021 Billboard Music Awards Will Air May 23, 2021
Trap/Pop Recording Artist And Songwriter Chantae Vetrice To Release New Single "iGet It" & More For 2021
Duran Duran Celebrate Their Career And Music On Pandora And SiriusXM
US Live Event Industry Comes Together To Offer Collective Covid-19 Vaccination Infrastructure And Staff In Letter To President Biden
Eurekepiphany Records To Release 30th Anniversary Remastered Version Of "The Price Of Freedom" By Spamparis
Miley Cyrus To Perform At 'TikTok Tailgate' Super Bowl Pre-Show For Vaccinated Health Care Workers


© 2001-2021
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | advertise | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0193889 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0012547969818115 secs