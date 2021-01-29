Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
Pop / Rock 29/01/2021

One Voice Children's Choir Premiere Cover Of Shakira's 'Try Everything'

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Today, One Voice Children's Choir premiere their cover of Shakira's "Try Everything." Stream it exclusively on PopWrapped, here. "To me, 'Try Everything' means that you should always be willing to try new things and keep on going with them even when things can be hard," shares Lucy, one of the choir's vocalists. On a similar note, fellow vocalist, Madelyn, explains, "Fear is a reason to try harder. If you're afraid to try something, all the more reason to do it (As long as it doesn't harm you or others of course)! Trying new things can unlock new passions and emotions."

The cover song will be available for streaming on all platforms tomorrow, January 29. Pre-save here. For more information on One Voice Children's Choir, please visit here.

One Voice Children's Choir is an internationally renowned performing group and nonprofit organization with a mission to inspire the world through music. The choir began in 2002 when the Winter Olympic Games were held in Salt Lake City, UT. From those humble beginnings, the group has grown into a force in the entertainment world, participating in NBC's America's Got Talent Season 9 (quarter-finalists), performing at the White House and touring across the United States and abroad.

With over 3 million subscribers and over 500 million views on YouTube, One Voice Children's Choir has become a household name on a mission to spread hope, joy and love through their original arrangements of popular music. "We hope to connect with every part of the world in need of light, to reach out and give them hope," shares choir director and founder, Masa Fukuda. "This is what our choir is all about. We sing to bless. And hopefully we live the message we sing."






