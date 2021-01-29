LiveXLive To Exclusively Stream Max's Pay-Per-View Concert 'Colour Vision Deluxe Experience'





The show will focus on the release of MAX'S upcoming remix "Blueberry Eyes" featuring rapper Lil Mosey, Suga of BTS and singer songwriter

"MAX has proven time and time again since hitting the music scene that his loyal following and his continued impact on the pop scene will create an amazing evening of entertainment and music with outstanding surprises. We are delighted that MAX is part of the LiveXLive family and look forward to this very special concert for our global audience," stated Dermot McCormack, President of LiveXLive.



MAX first burst onto the charts with his 2016 hit single "Lights Down Low," which entered the Billboard Top 100 a year after its initial release and peaked at number 20 in 2018. His full-length album "Colour Vision" which included the single "Love Me Less" and is certified platinum in the US, reached the top 20 on Pop radio and has accumulated 250M streams worldwide. He was nominated for Best New Pop Artist for the 2019 iHeartRadio



"Liveside



"So excited for everyone to experience this special show we created for my album 'Colour Vision'. A pleasure to give the fans and radio stations who have been so good to us something I hope they really love," said MAX.



LiveXLive's livestream PPV initiative was created as a revenue-share model to support artists during a time when concerts and touring are at a standstill. LiveXLive's PPV platform allows artists to go direct-to-consumer and perform full-length concerts and shows with unique behind the scenes footage, docu-reality-style coverage coupled with premium tiered pricing with tickets that include VIP experiences, exclusive merchandise, digital meet-and-greets, and other event-exclusive perks.



MAX has been labeled a "Young Pop God" by GQ and named a "top popstar to watch" by Billboard. Since the breakout success of his debut album Hell's Kitchen Angel, he has garnered more than 1.2 billion streams and toured the world multiple times over. He yielded an inescapable smash with his 3x platinum hit "Lights Down Low," which generated over half a billion streams globally, soared on the Billboard Hot 100, reached No. 7 at Top 40 radio and earned him an iHeartRadio New York, NY (Top40 Charts) LiveXLive Media (Nasdaq: LIVX) ("LiveXLive"), a global platform for livestream and on-demand audio, video and podcast content in music, comedy and pop culture, and owner of PodcastOne, Slacker Radio, React Presents and Custom Personalization Solutions ("CPS"), announced today that it will exclusively stream a pay-per-view ("PPV") concert special MAX and his 'Colour Vision Deluxe Experience' in partnership with Liveside Music Group on Saturday, February 27, 2021 8pm ET / 5pm PT.The show will focus on the release of MAX'S upcoming remix "Blueberry Eyes" featuring rapper Lil Mosey, Suga of BTS and singer songwriter Olivia O'Brien. LiveXLives's livestream show will feature never before seen backstage content, exclusive merch bundles and more. Tickets go on sale Friday, January 29, 2021 at 12 pm ET / 9 am PT at LiveXLive.com. Ticket packages are available starting at $14.00 offering a 24-hour rewatch, exclusive merchandise including hoodie, and a keepsafe laminate and lanyard. There are also a limited number of VIP packages including a digital meet and greet."MAX has proven time and time again since hitting the music scene that his loyal following and his continued impact on the pop scene will create an amazing evening of entertainment and music with outstanding surprises. We are delighted that MAX is part of the LiveXLive family and look forward to this very special concert for our global audience," stated Dermot McCormack, President of LiveXLive.MAX first burst onto the charts with his 2016 hit single "Lights Down Low," which entered the Billboard Top 100 a year after its initial release and peaked at number 20 in 2018. His full-length album "Colour Vision" which included the single "Love Me Less" and is certified platinum in the US, reached the top 20 on Pop radio and has accumulated 250M streams worldwide. He was nominated for Best New Pop Artist for the 2019 iHeartRadio Music Awards."Liveside Music Group is excited to partner with LiveXLive on our first pay-per-view concert 'MAX Colour Vision Deluxe Experience'," stated Brad Patrick, partner of Liveside Music Group. "Fans will be able to experience never before seen behind the scenes footage for the remix to 'Blueberry Eyes' along with unique merchandise created specifically for this concert.""So excited for everyone to experience this special show we created for my album 'Colour Vision'. A pleasure to give the fans and radio stations who have been so good to us something I hope they really love," said MAX.LiveXLive's livestream PPV initiative was created as a revenue-share model to support artists during a time when concerts and touring are at a standstill. LiveXLive's PPV platform allows artists to go direct-to-consumer and perform full-length concerts and shows with unique behind the scenes footage, docu-reality-style coverage coupled with premium tiered pricing with tickets that include VIP experiences, exclusive merchandise, digital meet-and-greets, and other event-exclusive perks.MAX has been labeled a "Young Pop God" by GQ and named a "top popstar to watch" by Billboard. Since the breakout success of his debut album Hell's Kitchen Angel, he has garnered more than 1.2 billion streams and toured the world multiple times over. He yielded an inescapable smash with his 3x platinum hit "Lights Down Low," which generated over half a billion streams globally, soared on the Billboard Hot 100, reached No. 7 at Top 40 radio and earned him an iHeartRadio Music Awards nomination for "Best New Pop Artist." He followed the track with "Love Me Less" ft. Quinn XCII. The song is certified Gold in the US, reached No. 17 at Top 40 radio and has accumulated over 250 million streams worldwide. Most recently, MAX released his sophomore album Colour Vision featuring his current single "Blueberry Eyes" ft. SUGA of BTS.



