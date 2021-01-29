The Peter Frampton Band's Instrumental Covers Album 'Frampton Forgets The Words' Out April 23, 2021



10. Maybe New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Frampton Forgets the Words, the new studio album by The Peter Frampton Band, will be released April 23 via UMe. The album features instrumental tributes to some of Frampton's favorite songs and is the follow up to his 2007 Grammy Award-winning instrumental album, Fingerprints. The first track to be revealed is their take on Radiohead's "Reckoner".The Peter Frampton Band's covers album, "Peter Frampton Forgets The Words," featuring instrumental tributes to David Bowie, George Harrison, Stevie Wonder, Lenny Kravitz and more, will be released April 23 via UMe.Frampton Forgets the Words was co-produced by Frampton and Chuck Ainlay and was recorded/mixed at Frampton's own Studio Phenix in Nashville. With his infamous 1954 Les Paul Phenix—which was lost in a plane crash in 1980 and recovered more than 30 years later — Frampton brings virtuosic guitar playing to songs by David Bowie, George Harrison, Stevie Wonder, Lenny Kravitz and more. See track listing below.Frampton notes, "This album is a collection of ten of my favorite pieces of music. My guitar is also a voice and I have always enjoyed playing my favorite vocal lines that we all know and love. These tracks are my great band and me paying tribute to the original creators of this wonderful music. So much fun to do and I really hope you enjoy it too." Peter Frampton is among the most celebrated guitarists in rock history. At 18, he co-founded one of the first supergroups, Humble Pie. By 22, he was touring incessantly and making use of the talk box which would become his signature guitar effect. He's collaborated with such legendary artists as George Harrison, David Bowie, Jerry Lee Lewis and Ringo Starr, among many others, and has toured with the likes of Stevie Nicks, Greg Allman, Lynyrd Skynyrd, Cheap Trick, and the Steve Miller Band. In 2014 he was inducted into the Musicians Hall of Fame.His 2019 album All Blues (UMe), was #1 for fifteen weeks on Billboard's Blues Chart, and his autobiography Do You Feel Like I Do?: A Memoir, released last October via Hachette Books, debuted on The New York Times Bestsellers list. His 1976 album, Frampton Comes Alive! remains one of the top-selling live records of all time and was inducted into the Grammy Hall of Fame last year.FRAMPTON FORGETS THE WORDS TRACK LIST1. If You Want Me To Stay2. Reckoner3. Dreamland4. One More Heartache5. Avalon6. Isn't It A Pity7. I Don't Know Why8. Are You Gonna Go My Way9. Loving The Alien10. Maybe



