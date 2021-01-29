Megan Thee Stallion Releases 'Body' (Joel Corry Remix)





The "Body" (Joel Correy Remix) comes on the heels of Megan's critically acclaimed debut album Good News, released in November. Aside from the release of her album Megan has had a huge year, earning four GRAMMY Nominations, including Best New Artist, five BET Awards, including Hip Hop Artist Of The Year as well as an MTV VMA Award for 'Savage' and an honor by TIME in the TIME100, its annual list of the 100 most influential people in the world. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Megan Thee Stallion is back again with a brand new remix for her smash hit "Body". The chart-topping track gets a fresh take from the one and only Joel Correy, London-based DJ and Producer. Emphasizing Megan's iconic verses through a slowed and reverbed lens, the "Body" remix is backed by a pulsing, hypnotic beat. The remix's layered sonics and rhythmic vibe paired with Megan's signature flow will undoubtedly have listers dancing. Debuted at the 2020 American Music Awards, Megan released the original track alongside a star-studded video featuring Taraji P. Henson, Jordyn Woods, Blac Chyna, and more. Since then, the song took on a life of its own and the #BodyOdyChallenge became a viral sensation, spurring over 1.7 million creates on TikTok, with dance interpretations from Serena Williams, Jennifer Lopez, Ciara, and more on Instagram.The "Body" (Joel Correy Remix) comes on the heels of Megan's critically acclaimed debut album Good News, released in November. Aside from the release of her album Megan has had a huge year, earning four GRAMMY Nominations, including Best New Artist, five BET Awards, including Hip Hop Artist Of The Year as well as an MTV VMA Award for 'Savage' and an honor by TIME in the TIME100, its annual list of the 100 most influential people in the world. Megan Thee Stallion recently performed at the Apple Music Awards where she was featured as Apple Music's Breakthrough Artist of the Year. Over the past year, Megan earned her first #1 hit on the Billboard Hot 200 with the "Savage Remix" featuring Beyonce, and her second global #1 of the year; a collaboration with female rap powerhouse Cardi B, 'WAP' in August 2020. Now with "Body", Megan has taken over the airwaves once again. Megan The Stallion is already a multi-faceted star, record-breaker, philanthropist, and ever-evolving cultural icon, and she's just getting started.



