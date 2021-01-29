Paper Anthem Release New Single "Sign Language"





After support throughout Canada and the US for the previous two albums, Paper Anthem bring their most exposing creation yet. Among the 11 new tracks, Joseph touches on themes of body dysmorphia, immigration, the erosion of friendships, and a story of lovers trapped within a telepathic dream singularity.



Many of the songs written for the album date back to 2016, when Hitchcock was going through a difficult time emotionally and personally: "My life had fallen apart… I had to move back home and get a job at Walmart. I got a little too into conspiracy theories. I became totally isolated to everything that keeps someone human."



Forced by the pandemic to end an extended trip to



The album was recorded across a number of years, mostly in California. Hitchcock began tracking the album in Oakland in 2017, but also recorded a bit in Los Angeles in 2018 and Kent during the summer of 2019. The album was then mixed (Kristofer Harris, Ghostpoet, Belle and Sebastian) in the summer of 2019, and sent to London for mastering (John Davis, Foals, Snow Patrol) before lying in wait for another year and a half.



Hitchcock chose to collaborate with two producers,



"I think my first two albums have a lot of hope for the future — about finding the right person, getting to the right place. This one is just about devastation and destruction… All there is is going through the negativity, getting away from it, forever changed. Coming out of that, and hopefully being a better version of yourself, is what this album came to mean to me as I put the songs together, and I hope others can relate to it."



'The Year You'll Never Get Back' is available on all streaming platforms from 5th March 2021

