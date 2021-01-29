Fredo Releases New Album 'Money Can't Buy Happiness'





The last two years have been an impressive journey for Fredo. With his 2018 mixtape Tables Turn charting at #5 and becoming the fourth biggest UK debut release that year, he followed this with his first #1 single alongside Dave with Funky Friday. In 2019 released his #5 charting album Third Avenue, selling out his entire UK and Ireland tour, including two dates at London's Kentish Town Forum. He also appeared on stage alongside Dave during Stormzy's headline set at Glastonbury in 2019 to perform Funky Friday.



Money Can't Buy Happiness follows recently released singles Scorpion and What Can I Say. The album sees



"I want to apologise for the wait. I had a whole different style album that didn't really mean anything to me. Meanwhile a lot was going on in life that I was angry and confused about. I really thought that once you have money you can't not be happy inside even if stuff's going on but it's not like that. I felt like the project I was working on before was me but doesn't really explain me. I don't want people thinking that certain things I rap about are important or the key of life because they're not. Most things I rap about are just what I been through or reality for me and my friends."



The full tracklisting for the album is as follows:

Biggest Mistake

Back To Basics

Spaghetti

Ready feat. Summer Walker

Money Talks feat. Dave

Do You Right

Burner On Deck feat.

I Miss

Blood In My Eyes

Aunt's Place

What Can I Say

As one of the hottest artists in the UK rap scene right now, 2021 will be the start of another exciting year for Fredo. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) West London rapper Fredo has today released his second album Money Can't Buy Happiness through Since '93, which is executively produced by Dave. The album features recently released tracks Money Talks featuring Dave and Back To Basics.The last two years have been an impressive journey for Fredo. With his 2018 mixtape Tables Turn charting at #5 and becoming the fourth biggest UK debut release that year, he followed this with his first #1 single alongside Dave with Funky Friday. In 2019 released his #5 charting album Third Avenue, selling out his entire UK and Ireland tour, including two dates at London's Kentish Town Forum. He also appeared on stage alongside Dave during Stormzy's headline set at Glastonbury in 2019 to perform Funky Friday.Money Can't Buy Happiness follows recently released singles Scorpion and What Can I Say. The album sees Fredo team up with Dave again on new single Money Talks, alongside guest appearances from Popsmoke and Young Adz on Burner On Deck and a guest appearance from Summer Walker on Ready, which features a sample from The Fugees. He introduced and teased the album last week with new track and video Back To Basics, which can be listened to here. Fredo says;"I want to apologise for the wait. I had a whole different style album that didn't really mean anything to me. Meanwhile a lot was going on in life that I was angry and confused about. I really thought that once you have money you can't not be happy inside even if stuff's going on but it's not like that. I felt like the project I was working on before was me but doesn't really explain me. I don't want people thinking that certain things I rap about are important or the key of life because they're not. Most things I rap about are just what I been through or reality for me and my friends."The full tracklisting for the album is as follows:Biggest MistakeBack To BasicsSpaghettiReady feat. Summer WalkerMoney Talks feat. DaveDo You RightBurner On Deck feat. Pop Smoke & Young AdzI MissBlood In My EyesAunt's PlaceWhat Can I SayAs one of the hottest artists in the UK rap scene right now, 2021 will be the start of another exciting year for Fredo.



