The British Rock Band Feral Ghost Releases New Single 'Say It's Not Too Late'

www.twitter.com/feralghostband New York, NY (Top40 Charts) This superbly crafted song captures the moment and sudden realisation that, if you don't come to your senses, you may lose the one good thing you have in life. Written by lead singer Danny Warwick and produced by the band, this uplifting and hook laden composition grabs you by the throat from the very first bar and doesn't let go.The alternative/melodic rock fusion delivers an electrifying arrangement with uplifting instrumentation and atmospheric vocals driven by infectious guitar riffs. The emotion-drenched vocal adorns the instrumental that shines and sparkles at every turn. This is precisely the kind of record that proves there is no doubt FERAL GHOST is a band to keep an eye on.'Say It's Not Too Late' will capture anyone from the first note and will leave people wanting more. Their message-heavy lyricism and wordplay will take listeners on a musical journey that highlights a motivating tale. Moreover, the lyricism sheds a light on the importance of making the best of the gifts life provides.With powerful lyricism, FERAL GHOST maintains a fully charged arsenal of high-quality music that supports the fact that they are set to make a strong impact on the music industry and the charts. This release is a testament to their versatility as a band and their innate talent. 'Say It's Not Too Late' is a must-listen-to single as they are set to release more captivating music for years to come.FERAL GHOST is: Danny Warwick - vocals, guitar Chloe Hunter - vocals, percussionAndy Watt - guitarLisanne Otten - keysMarino Donati - bassPaul Castleman - drumsFeral Ghost's blend of classic songwriting, layered harmonies and accomplished musicianship, combined with memorable melodies and sharp modern production, has helped the band establish a unique musical voice.The London-based group's debut album A Gathering Storm in 2014 was immediately singled out by reviewers and radio stations for its consistently strong melodies, and stadium sized hooks.orcd.co/feralghostwww.facebook.com/FeralGhostOfficialwww.feralghost.comwww.instagram.com/feralghostofficialwww.twitter.com/feralghostband



