Celeste Releases Debut Album "Not Your Muse"

New York, NY (Top40 Charts)
Celeste has today released her hotly anticipated debut album Not Your Muse on Polydor Records/Universal Music. Not Your Muse features twelve songs, including nine brand new tracks alongside acclaimed singles "Strange," "A Little
Love" and "Stop This Flame
" (the theme song to Sky Sports Premiere League). The album is available on CD, cassette, vinyl (including a white label red vinyl) and deluxe CD. The deluxe version contains an additional nine tracks, including early favourites "Lately," "Both Sides Of The Moon" and "Father's Son" as well as "Hear My Voice" and new song "It's Alright
" with Jon Batiste
from the Disney Pixar film SOUL.
The release completes what has been a remarkable period for 2020's breakthrough artist, who achieved the double win of BBC Sound of 2020 and the BRITS Rising Star award. Celeste's spell-binding performance of "Strange
" at The BRITS in February placed her firmly in the global spotlight, winning her a legion of new fans blown away by its raw intimacy. While the ensuing pandemic put paid to all touring and festival plans, the British-Jamaican soul singer and songwriter released a string of captivating songs - the sentiments of which resonate in these uncertain times - including "Hear My Voice" was co-written with Golden Globe®-nominated composer Daniel
Pemberton and is the focus track of the Netflix film The Trial of the Chicago
7, written and directed by Academy Award®-winning filmmaker Aaron
Sorkin. "Hear My Voice" is tipped as an Oscars contender for Best Original Song at the Academy Awards this year. New song "A Little
Love," which was written and recorded for the John Lewis and Waitrose Christmas advertising campaign, has been widely praised as a Christmas classic in the making. She is the first artist to be commissioned to write and perform an original song for the ad, marking another milestone in her unparalleled ascent.
With the release of her phenomenal debut album Not Your Muse, this year looks set to belong to Celeste
too.
Not Your Muse - Deluxe
CD tracklist:
Ideal
Woman
Strange (Edit)
Tonight Tonight
Stop This Flame
Tell Me Something I Don't Know
Not Your Muse
Beloved
Love is Back
A Kiss
The Promise
A Little
Love
Some Goodbyes Come with Hellos
Father's Son
Lately
Both Sides of The Moon
Strange
Unseen
In The Summer of My Life
It's Alright with Jon Batiste
Hear My Voice
I'm Here.