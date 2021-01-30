Rexx Life Raj Explores The "Bounty" On Black Men





Additionally, " Look At Us " a new track by R&B artist Goapele ft. Rexx Life Raj is featured in today's world premiere of "Homeroom," a Sundance selected film in the U.S. Documentary Competition. "Homeroom" follows Oakland High School's class of 2020 and captures the resilience and defiant energy of its students during the tumultuous school year derailed by the COVID-19 pandemic and rocked by the national trauma of the police killings of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery, and so many others. "Homeroom" celebrates the tenacity of today's youth.




