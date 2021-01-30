Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
News
RnB 30/01/2021

Rexx Life Raj Explores The "Bounty" On Black Men

Rexx Life Raj Explores The "Bounty" On Black Men
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Today, Bay Area rapper Rexx Life Raj releases !llmind-produced track "Bounty" via EMPIRE. Raj transitions from hilarious anecdotes ("When it come to business really I can be an asshole / Learn it from my dad as a tadpole") to heartfelt anecdotes ("What it really means to be a black man / In a white man world/ End up in a black hole,") making him both the teacher and the class clown on the slick track.

Known for "delivering sage advice in the form of lyrical gems," (KQED), Raj's "charm and smooth singing pattern" (The Ringer) is on full display and the track cements the multi-hyphenate as a powerhouse in the modern R&B and rap space.
Listen here: https://music.empi.re/bounty

Additionally, "Look At Us" a new track by R&B artist Goapele ft. Rexx Life Raj is featured in today's world premiere of "Homeroom," a Sundance selected film in the U.S. Documentary Competition. "Homeroom" follows Oakland High School's class of 2020 and captures the resilience and defiant energy of its students during the tumultuous school year derailed by the COVID-19 pandemic and rocked by the national trauma of the police killings of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery, and so many others. "Homeroom" celebrates the tenacity of today's youth.






