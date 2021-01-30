The Latinx House Returns To The Sundance Film Festival





The Latinx House launched at the 2020 Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah, with multiple days of panels, parties, and events that celebrated Latinx culture. Alongside events featuring Latinx films and talent, the House hosted panels with topics including domestic workers' rights, centering the political power of survivors, reproductive justice, representation, and inclusion. For more about The Latinx House, visit: https://www.thelatinxhouse.org. For more about The Sundance Film Festival, visit: https://www.sundance.org/festivals/sundance-film-festival. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) The Latinx House is returning to the Sundance Film Festival to celebrate Latinx filmmakers and actors whose films were selected to appear during this year's week of virtual premieres, panels, and events.The Latinx House is a gathering place for the Latinx community at the Festival, and provides a forum to discuss societal issues, celebrate Latinx talent, and promote Latinx content in order to ensure that Latinx voices are heard and we have a seat at the cultural table. The Latinx House was founded by Alex Martínez Kondracke, Mónica Ramírez, and Olga Segura - and is an official Sundance Institute partner.This year, the Latinx House is paying tribute to icon Rita Moreno. RITA MORENO: JUST A GIRL WHO DECIDED TO GO FOR IT, a documentary about Rita's life and career, will premiere as part of the U.S. Documentary Competition selection. Rita will be joined by her friends, Gloria and Emilio Estefan, in the panel. To recognize Latinx actors with projects at the Festival, The Latinx House will host a panel moderated by Wilmer Valderrama alongside Alessandra Mesa, Ani Mesa, Clifton Collins Jr., and Tenoch Huerta.Throughout the week, The Latinx House will help recognize the films that are ensuring the Latinx community is represented. The full slate of programming can be found here. All programming will be virtual this year, allowing even more of the Latinx community to experience the Festival."We launched The Latinx House to celebrate the incredible work coming from Latinx filmmakers and to create a sense of community and belonging for Latinx people at Sundance. We're excited about this year's selections and thrilled to see so many more Latinx stories onscreen," said filmmaker and activist Alex Martínez Kondracke, co-founder of The Latinx House."From celebrating icons like Rita Moreno to sharing the stories behind some of the Latinx films selected, we hope the virtual nature of the Festival helps provide the opportunity for even more members of the Latinx community to experience Latinx creativity, talent, and storytelling," added Mónica Ramírez, organizer, activist, and co-founder of The Latinx House."The Sundance Film Festival provides a platform for Latinx filmmakers and creators while ensuring that people can see the unique experiences and perspectives showcased through our craft. It is our hope that the Latinx community and our allies can come together at The Latinx House so we can lift up and support these incredible films," said Olga Segura, producer, actress, activist, and co-founder of The Latinx House.The Latinx House launched at the 2020 Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah, with multiple days of panels, parties, and events that celebrated Latinx culture. Alongside events featuring Latinx films and talent, the House hosted panels with topics including domestic workers' rights, centering the political power of survivors, reproductive justice, representation, and inclusion. For more about The Latinx House, visit: https://www.thelatinxhouse.org. For more about The Sundance Film Festival, visit: https://www.sundance.org/festivals/sundance-film-festival.



