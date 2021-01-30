The Tasteful Pop-Jazz Fusion From Spanish Singer Mar Fayos In An Intimate Album Debut, "Mi Propia Religion"





Composed entirely by the vocalist, "Mi Propia Religión" is an intimate album that aims to put music to the soundtrack of some moments in the lives of those who listen to it. The album is available in all digital platforms, but also is out in physical format accompanied with a creative Merchandising available through Mar's website.



Mar Fayos graduated Summa Cum Laude from the Berklee College of

The vocalist has performed with accomplished artists such as Brazilian composer Toninho Horta, four-time Grammy winner bassist Oscar Stagnaro, the late legendary Mexican bolero singer and composer Armando Manzanero, and the outstanding jazz vocalist

Mar was also selected to be part of 5-times Grammy winner and Golden

Her debut album, focused on her personal approach to Jazz fusion is released while she continues her work in music higher education at the Bunker Hill Community College, at the Berklee College of New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Mar Fayos, a jazz vocalist from Barcelona, ​​Spain, presents her debut album "Mi Propia Religión " (My Own Religion), a jazz-pop fusion with Mediterranean, Latin and soul influences, honoring each genre with great respect and attracting the most demanding listeners. With this album, the elegance and sensitiveness of traditional jazz are intertwined with powerful and personal messages of introspection and self-discovery.Composed entirely by the vocalist, "Mi Propia Religión" is an intimate album that aims to put music to the soundtrack of some moments in the lives of those who listen to it. The album is available in all digital platforms, but also is out in physical format accompanied with a creative Merchandising available through Mar's website.Mar Fayos graduated Summa Cum Laude from the Berklee College of Music in 2018, with a Bachelor of Music Degree in vocal performance, arranging and a minor in contemporary conducting. As a Berklee student, Mar received a full scholarship to complete a Master Program in Contemporary Performance (Jazz) at the Berklee Global Jazz Institute.The vocalist has performed with accomplished artists such as Brazilian composer Toninho Horta, four-time Grammy winner bassist Oscar Stagnaro, the late legendary Mexican bolero singer and composer Armando Manzanero, and the outstanding jazz vocalist Dee Dee Bridgewater.Mar was also selected to be part of 5-times Grammy winner and Golden Globe Nominee Antonio Sanchez's Residency in México City. In addition, she is one of the semifinalists of this years' Bucharest International Jazz, and the Juventudes Musicales de España 2020 competitions in the jazz category and was nominated to receive an Artist Award at Rootstock 2020 Music Festival.Her debut album, focused on her personal approach to Jazz fusion is released while she continues her work in music higher education at the Bunker Hill Community College, at the Berklee College of Music and at Escola Taller de Músics in Barcelona.



