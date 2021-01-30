'You And I' From Amazon's 'Bliss' - Written By Will Bates & Vocals By Morcheeba's Skye Edwards





Of the soundtrack, Will Bates says, "Collaborating with Mike Cahill continues to be one of my greatest joys. He is a visionary, and he's always pushing the boundaries of what is possible. There's so much mutual trust when we work together. He has the ability of putting everyone he works with in this safe, magical environment that really encourages experimentation. I find myself being challenged in new ways and, despite having worked on so many projects together, it seems as if I'm always trying something new with him… The key was to find the tonal balance that the story has; this mind-bending almost absurdist reality against Greg's heartbreaking journey. The scale of the movie let me really stretch the palette. Along with all sorts of mangled analogue synths, this was my first experience with a full orchestra, and also one that allowed me to dip into my background as a jazz saxophonist."



Available everywhere now, the soundtrack's lead single "You and I" unfolds as a crucial sonic suite in the film. The track features an entrancing and ethereal vocal performance by Morcheeba's Skye Edwards, whose voice sails over a rich backdrop of warm strings towards a hypnotic crescendo. "You and I" arrives today alongside an official music video for the track featuring footage from the film as well as performance footage of Skye Edwards performing her entrancing vocals - watch here. The full soundtrack album boasts both the original version of "You and I" as well as a Fall On Your



Of "You and I," Bates adds, "As we were nearing the end of the process, we had the idea of there being a song that melodically incorporated the love theme. I've known Skye Edwards for years, since my London days (my old band once opened for Morcheeba.) Mike and I agreed it just had to be her voice, so I wrote the song for her to sing. It was going to be just in the end credits, but when Mike heard it, he recut one of the other scenes in the movie and used it there too."



Bliss is a mind-bending love story following Greg (Owen Wilson) who, after recently being divorced and then fired, meets the mysterious



Will Bates is an award-winning composer, multi-instrumentalist and founder of music production company Fall On Your Sword. He has composed original scores for a myriad of filmmakers including acclaimed directors Mike Cahill (Another Earth, I Origins), Alex Gibney (We Steal Secrets: The Story of Wikileaks, Going Clear: Scientology and the Prison of Belief, Zero Days), Ry Russo-Young (You Won't Miss Me, Nobody Walks) and



Bates has scored a number of television series: Golden



BLISS (ORIGINAL MOTION PICTURE SOUNDTRACK) TRACKLISTING:

You And I
This Is Real Life
The Inside Of Your Head Must Be Amazing
Rabbit Hole
Trying To Reach You
Kendo
Light Bouncing Around Your Neurons
You Have To See It For Yourself
Great Overwhelming
The Thought Visualizer
Home
Let's Go For A Swim
Are You Really Here
It Would Be My honor
The Telekinetic Warrior
My Braids Dad
The Scenic Route
Hotel Pleiades
Blues Here We Come
We're Back In
Go
Safe Harbor
You're Here
You And I (Fall On Your Sword Remix) Doubtful at first, Greg eventually discovers there may be some truth to Isabel's wild conspiracy.BLISS (ORIGINAL MOTION PICTURE SOUNDTRACK) TRACKLISTING:You And IThis Is Real LifeThe Inside Of Your Head Must Be AmazingRabbit HoleTrying To Reach YouKendoLight Bouncing Around Your NeuronsYou Have To See It For YourselfGreat OverwhelmingThe Thought VisualizerHomeLet's Go For A SwimAre You Really HereIt Would Be My honorThe Telekinetic WarriorMy Braids DadThe Scenic RouteHotel PleiadesBlues Here We ComeWe're Back InGoSafe HarborYou're HereYou And I (Fall On Your Sword Remix)Will Bates is an award-winning composer, multi-instrumentalist and founder of music production company Fall On Your Sword. 