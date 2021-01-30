Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
Jazz 30/01/2021

Delvon Lamarr Organ Trio Releases New Album "I Told You So"

Delvon Lamarr Organ Trio Releases New Album "I Told You So"
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) The Seattle-based soul-jazz groove-machine Delvon Lamarr Organ Trio released their sophomore studio album I Told You So via Colemine Records. So far the album has been praised by Under the Radar, KEXP, Live For Live Music, Jazziz, Respect Magazine, Jambase, and Glide Magazine, who said "the unrelenting, intoxicating grooves of The Delvon Lamarr Organ Trio are everything one would want from an organ trio - a pinch of late '60s, some elements of more modern funk, and a riveting, magnetic swagger that won't let go."

Delvon Lamarr Organ Trio conjures the smoky 1960s jazz stylings of Jimmy Smith and Baby Face Willette, and the snappy soul strut of Booker T. & The M.G.'s, The Meters, Dr. Lonnie Smith, and Charles Earland. Within DLO3's distinct jazz stew, are also dashes of Motown, Stax Records, blues, and cosmic Jimi Hendrix-style guitar. It's an aesthetic that only these three could muster, as these are the sounds and vibes imprinted in the trio's DNA.

Bandleader Delvon Lamarr is a self-taught virtuosic musician with perfect pitch who taught himself jazz and has effortlessly been able to play a multitude of instruments. On guitar is the dynamo Jimmy James who eases through Steve Cropper-style chanking guitar, volcanic acid-rock freak-out lead playing, and slinky Grant Green-style jazz. From Reno, Nevada is drummer Dan Weiss (also of the powerhouse soul and funk collective The Sextones). Dan's smoldering pocket-groove drumming locks in the trio's explosive chemistry.

I Told You So follows the trio's 2018 debut album Close But No Cigar which nabbed the Billboard ranks of #1 Contemporary Jazz and #3 Jazz Album. DLO3's live album Live at KEXP! hit #10 Jazz Album and #20 Heatseekers Album on the Billboard charts.

I Told You So tracklist:
1. Hole In One
2. Call Your Mom
3. Girly Face
4. From The Streets
5. Fo Sho
6. Aces
7. Careless Whisper
8. Right Place, Right Time
9. I Don't Know.






