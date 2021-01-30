Strictly Elizabeth's 2nd Full Moon Single Out Today!





The Full Moon Series next installment will be released on the next full moon, February 27, 2021 and subsequent full moons throughout the year. This series is a platform to release what's complete and make room for new creative audio and visual pursuits coming from Strictly New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Strictly Elizabeth, announced today the launch of her second track from her monthly Full Moon Series, with the release of "These Little Things (I Get From You)" available now via all digital platforms. This is the second installment of new music to be released on the full moon since it launched last month.Produced and Mixed by musician Ira Ingber, "These Little Things (I Get From You)" is a previously unreleased song of her own composition released via her own Data Water Records with virtual distribution by Dash/Go. The video for the song can be found on the Strictly Elizabeth YouTube page."We launched the Full Moon Series in the spirit of releasing what is complete to make room for new creative action and collaboration," said Jessica of Strictly Elizabeth. "This month's track, "These Little Things (I Get From You)" is about the person you become through habit and patterns of behavior."This is a deeply personal track for Jessica, who started to see that she was imitating the men she was in love with and wrote this song about that piece of self-discovery. She found that although she is much more aware of it now, it's still a deeply ingrained pattern from childhood. The video for this song explores this theme.The Full Moon Series next installment will be released on the next full moon, February 27, 2021 and subsequent full moons throughout the year. This series is a platform to release what's complete and make room for new creative audio and visual pursuits coming from Strictly Elizabeth this year.



