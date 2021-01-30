DJ And Producer Sophie Has Died, Aged 34



A statement from Transgressive said: "Tragically our beautiful

True to her spirituality she had climbed up to watch the full moon and accidentally slipped and fell."

The Twitter announcement continued: "She will always be here with us.

The family thank everyone for their love and support and request privacy at this devastating time."

It has been reported that the accident took place in the Greek capital, Athens.



Born in Glasgow,



She came to prominence with singles such as Bipp and Lemonade.

Her debut album Oil of Every Pearl's Un-Insides was released in 2018 and earned her a nomination for the Grammy Award for Best Dance/Electronic Album.







The producer, who was a transgender woman, made a solo comeback in 2017 with single It's Okay To Cry - almost two years since the artist's last release.



Discussing gender identity in a 2018 interview with Paper magazine,

"On this earth, it's that you can get closer to how you feel your true essence is without the societal pressures of having to fulfil certain traditional roles based on gender.

It means you're not a mother or a father - you're an individual who's looking at the world and feeling the world."



Tributes are being shared online:



French singer songwriter Chris, of Christine and the Queens, described her as a "stellar producer, a visionary, a reference".

Her tribute added: "She rebelled against the narrow, normative society by being an absolute triumph, both as an artist and as a woman. I can't believe she is gone.

"We need to honour and respect her memory and legacy.







