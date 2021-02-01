Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
News
Alternative 01/02/2021

Spartan Records Announces Re-Issue Of "In Passing"- The 90's Classic From Seminal Midwest Emo Band The Farewell Bend

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Spartan Records proudly announces the re-issue of The Farewell Bend's 90's classic "In Passing" -- a supergroup trio featuring members of the seminal midwest emo bands Boys Life (Brandon Butler, John Rejba) and Giants Chair (Paul Ackerman). Kansas City bred, The Farewell Bend builds upon the sum of its critically acclaimed parts and delivers a record self-described as an assault on the mundane pop-rock of the time.
"This is not a happy, smile pop, shit record," says frontman Brandon Butler, "it rocks you."

Guitar-driven and hammeringly propulsive, "In Passing" evokes the more aggressive moments of the nineties movement without comprising accessible melodies and palatability. Remastered by Paul Malinowski (Shiner) and now available again for the first time in over 20 years, the new pressing also includes the bonus track "Service Engine Soon" previously available on the band's 1998 split 7" with Shiner. All hail the Midwest sound!
Watch the album teaser here: https://youtu.be/WjXXi2WUFdE.

• Vinyl pre-order
• US: https://spr.tn/thefarewellbend
• Euro/UK: https://bsmrocks.com/products/the-farewell-bend-in-passing-lp
• Pre-save https://orcd.co/thefarewellbend

Track Listing:
Heads Down
The Pen Ran Out Of Ink
Go Easy
On 3
Gift Horse
South For The Summer
St. Christopher
Open Door Policy
Walk It Off
Rumors About Lightning
Service Engine Soon (Bonus Track)

www.facebook.com/thefarewellbend
www.spartanrecords.com






