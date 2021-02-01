Spartan Records Announces Re-Issue Of "In Passing"- The 90's Classic From Seminal Midwest Emo Band The Farewell Bend



"This is not a happy, smile pop, shit record," says frontman



Guitar-driven and hammeringly propulsive, "In Passing" evokes the more aggressive moments of the nineties movement without comprising accessible melodies and palatability. Remastered by Paul Malinowski (Shiner) and now available again for the first time in over 20 years, the new pressing also includes the bonus track "Service Engine Soon" previously available on the band's 1998 split 7" with Shiner. All hail the Midwest sound!

Watch the album teaser here: https://youtu.be/WjXXi2WUFdE.



• Vinyl pre-order

• US: https://spr.tn/thefarewellbend

• Euro/UK: https://bsmrocks.com/products/the-farewell-bend-in-passing-lp

• Pre-save https://orcd.co/thefarewellbend



Track Listing:

Heads Down

The Pen Ran Out Of Ink

Go Easy

On 3

Gift Horse

South For The Summer

St. Christopher

Open Door Policy

Walk It Off

Rumors About Lightning

Service Engine Soon (Bonus Track)



www.facebook.com/thefarewellbend

www.spartanrecords.com New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Spartan Records proudly announces the re-issue of The Farewell Bend's 90's classic "In Passing" -- a supergroup trio featuring members of the seminal midwest emo bands Boys Life (Brandon Butler, John Rejba) and Giants Chair (Paul Ackerman). Kansas City bred, The Farewell Bend builds upon the sum of its critically acclaimed parts and delivers a record self-described as an assault on the mundane pop-rock of the time."This is not a happy, smile pop, shit record," says frontman Brandon Butler, "it rocks you."Guitar-driven and hammeringly propulsive, "In Passing" evokes the more aggressive moments of the nineties movement without comprising accessible melodies and palatability. Remastered by Paul Malinowski (Shiner) and now available again for the first time in over 20 years, the new pressing also includes the bonus track "Service Engine Soon" previously available on the band's 1998 split 7" with Shiner. All hail the Midwest sound!Watch the album teaser here: https://youtu.be/WjXXi2WUFdE.• Vinyl pre-order• US: https://spr.tn/thefarewellbend• Euro/UK: https://bsmrocks.com/products/the-farewell-bend-in-passing-lp• Pre-save https://orcd.co/thefarewellbendTrack Listing:Heads DownThe Pen Ran Out Of InkGo EasyOn 3Gift HorseSouth For The SummerSt. ChristopherOpen Door PolicyWalk It OffRumors About LightningService Engine Soon (Bonus Track)www.facebook.com/thefarewellbendwww.spartanrecords.com



