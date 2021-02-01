Morcheeba Announce New Album 'Blackest Blue' Due May 14th Share Video For First Single 'Sounds Of Blue'



10) The Edge Of The World. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Morcheeba share 'Sounds Of Blue', the first single from their upcoming studio album 'Blackest Blue' due May 14th 2021.Pioneers of the British music scene, 'Blackest Blue' will be the band's 10th studio album in a discography that spans three decades. 2020 saw Morcheeba unable to tour or perform live, which gave Skye Edwards & Ross Godfrey "time to write songs and really get to hone them," as Godfrey puts it. "There weren't so many pressures so we could really take our time getting the songs right," adds Edwards.The result of this time is a refined 10 track album that fuses previous incarnations and sound of the band - such as downbeat, chill, electro-pop & soul - into one cohesive record that dives deep into the soul of the band's genre-mashing musical heritage. As usual, the band didn't approach the album with any pre-conceptions, and instead created an organic journey that represents everything great about Morcheeba.Edwards' lyrics are primarily focused on positivity and overcoming personal adversity that lies within. 'Sounds Of Blue', is a stunning cut that puts Skye Edward's sultry vocals to the forefront, floating high above an ethereal backdrop, and touches upon her recent free diving experience in Thailand and "my new found confidence and love of the ocean above and below," says Edwards.Album track 'The Moon', a cover of Croatian artist Irena Žilić, fits with the lyrical themes. "It's about following the light of the moon and tapping into its powerful luminous energy, harnessing it's positivity to escape the depression and darkness," Edwards says.The album includes features with Duke Garwood (known for his work with Mark Lanegan, amongst others) and Brad Barr(The Slip, The Barr Brothers). "I managed to get hold of him on the phone and asked him to be on our album," says Godfrey on how they came to collaborate with Barr. "I sent him a rough piano demo I had played and he sent back the bones of 'Say it's Over'. Skye completed the melody and a lyric and we had a stone cold break up song on our hands. It is a real stand out track for me, heavy as a ton."Morcheeba's global reach is impressive, taking them to every corner of the world . Their signature chilled electronic/organic sound has been border-hopping ever since the London-based band emerged as a household name. The past year has been one of introspection for the duo, as they take stock of their renewed global fan base and look forward to being able to play the new album live in the not too distant future. "This was the first time since I was a teenager that I'd spent a year off the road and I enjoyed the tranquility, although I missed playing my guitar in far off lands," says Godfrey. 'Sounds Of Blue' is out now.'Blackest Blue' is due May 14th 2021 via Kartel Music Group.Blackest Blue tracklisting:1) Cut My Heart Out2) Killed Our Love3) Sounds Of Blue4) Say It's Over5) Sulphur Soul6) Oh Oh Yeah7) Namaste8) The Moon9) Falling Skies10) The Edge Of The World.



