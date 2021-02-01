Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
Pop / Rock 01/02/2021

Tom Jones Shares New Track And Video For No Hole In My Head!

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Following the recent announcement of his forthcoming album Surrounded By Time Tom Jones is pleased to share further musical insight with No Hole In My Head and its accompanying video.

Having received its worldwide premiere earlier today on Zoe Ball's BBC Radio 2 show and slightly ahead of an appearance on this Friday night's Graham Norton show, No Hole In My Head forges ahead treading new ground for an extraordinary talent. Entering his seventh decade as a recording artist, No Hole In My Head and recent predecessor Talking Reality Television Blues depict a narrative that not only traces an incredible career but also reveals a universal relevance to a diverse contemporary audience.

Talking about the track, he says; "This song is powerful at any age. It's about having confidence in who you are. Particularly during this time of a pervasive, boundless media that can wield so much influence, it's more important than ever to know and be strong in your own self."

Coupled with a video that features an impassioned Tom Jones turning the tables on a mysterious shadowy oppressor, it's a formidable pairing that imparts the nuances of the song that once again portray an artist who shows little sign of slowing up.

Surrounded By Time full track-listing is:
I Won't Crumble With You If You Fall (Bernice Johnson Reagon)
The Windmills Of Your Mind (Michel Legrand/Alan & Marilyn Bergman)
Popstar (Cat Stevens/Yusuf Islam)
No Hole In My Head (Malvina Reynolds)
Talking Reality Television Blues (Todd Snider)
I Won't Lie (Michael Kiwanuka & Paul Butler)
This is the Sea (Michael Scott)
One More Cup Of Coffee (Bob Dylan)
Samson And Delilah (Tom Jones, Ethan Johns, Mark Woodward)
other Earth (Tony Jo White)
I'm Growing Old (Bobby Cole)
Lazarus Man (Terry Callier).






