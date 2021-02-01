Sarah Tromley Gets Ready For Her First Digital Music Festival And Virtual Tour





An eclectic singer influenced by artists such as the late Amy Winehouse, Bon Iver, and music legends like New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Sarah Tromley announced today that she will be joining the World Vibe Fest as a featured performer for its global music and art festival. This digital experience highlights the contributions of today's rising independent artists. Fresh off the release of her new EP "Higher Than the Hills", Sarah's digital stage debut will feature her soothing yet hauntingly pure voice which weaves in a bittersweet perspective on relationships and personal sacrifice. Her trademark soft melancholy will shine through in this upcoming set.Sarah's dream team has produced a visually intoxicating performance with the help of Jen Horton, President of Matrix Productions in Los Angeles where they have pulled together aesthetic elements for artists such as Saweetie, G HERBO, and many more. The World Vibe Festival kicks off on March 6 - 8. The main stage performance lineup will be announced in the next few weeks."This is a wonderful opportunity to introduce myself to the festival circuit. This virtual experience allows me to grow and prepare as an artist for live performances when the world finally opens up," said Sarah.Praised by outlets like LA Weekly, Voyage LA and even her hometown Portland Tribune (Pamplin Media Group), a place where she cultivated her verve for music and old soul dynamic. The singer has already begun carving out a space for herself in pop music.Tickets are on sale now and start at $20 plus fees. There are also premium ticket options that fans can purchase by visiting https://worldvibefest.com/tickets. In addition, exclusive VIP All-Access tickets are also available to really get an up close and personal fan experience with Sarah Tromley. Sarah will follow this festival debut with her "Higher Than the Hills" virtual tour slated for summer 2021. This will mark the culmination of a passionate journey for Sarah, from YouTube cover artist to emerging newcomer with a confident, conscious, and charismatic edge. Sarah Tromley is a Portland, OR native independent pop singer based in Los Angeles. Sarah's music explores many layers of experience with clarity and depth. A former G.O.O.D Music alum, Sarah is ready to share her talents with passion and authenticity.An eclectic singer influenced by artists such as the late Amy Winehouse, Bon Iver, and music legends like Fleetwood Mac and Earth, Wind & Fire, Sarah has worked with industry professionals responsible for the projects of Frank Ocean, Tyler the Creator and the late Mac Miller. She is changing the game as an artist on the rise.



