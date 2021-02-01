Benny Blanco, Marshmello & Vance Joy Debut "You" Song + Music Video Out Now

New York, NY (Top40 Charts)
benny blanco, Marshmello
and Vance Joy
debut their new single, "You," last week - the music video, directed by William
Child. The track, produced by blanco, Marshmello
and Blake
Slatkin, is out now via Friends
Keep Secrets/ Joytime Collective/ Atlantic Records/ Interscope Records/ Universal Music.
"I've been friends with both Vance and Marshmello
for a long time and it was just the right time for us to make a record together," says blanco. "This song makes me feel warm and fuzzy inside and I hope everyone else gets the same feeling when they listen."
"I went into a songwriting session with Blake
Slatkin and Caroline Pennell and we had a super fun day," says Joy. "We walked away with an emotionally charged song that felt like it had something special. benny loved it as well and I was excited when he told me he was working on it with Marshmello. I love what it's blossomed into—it's really arrived. I'm very happy to be a part of it."
"benny showed me this demo in his studio one day," says Marshmello. "I was instantly attracted to the song and knew I had to try something a little different with it. I sent my initial idea to benny and from there we went back and forth until we created what everyone can hear right now. Super excited and happy with how the song came out"
"You" follows blanco's 2020 smash hit "Lonely
" with Justin Bieber, streamed more than 700 million times to date and #4 and climbing on the U.S. Top 40 chart plus topping charts worldwide; as well as his Juice WRLD
collaboration "Real Shit," released in memory of the late artist on his birthday.
In 2018, he released his Gold-certified debut album FRIENDS KEEP SECRETS featuring hits "Eastside
" with Halsey
and Khalid, "I Found You
" with Calvin Harris, "Better to Lie" with Jesse
and Swae Lee and "Roses
" with Juice WRLD
and Brendon Urie as well as collaborations with Ty Dolla $ign, 6LACK, Ryan Beatty and more. "Eastside," the Grammy-winning, multi-platinum producer's first ever artist release, topped charts worldwide and is certified 4x Platinum in the U.S., with many other accolades globally. The album has been streamed more than 4 billion times to date. In 2019, blanco shared "I Can't Get Enough
" with Tainy, Selena Gomez
and J Balvin; and "Graduation
" with Juice WRLD.
Born and raised in Reston, VA, benny blanco is an award-winning artist, record producer, songwriter and musician. As a producer and songwriter, blanco is responsible for hundreds of millions of album sales worldwide due to his work with artists including Ed Sheeran, Justin Bieber, Halsey, Maroon 5, Rihanna, Katy Perry, Kesha, Sia, The Weeknd, Selena
Gomez, Wiz Khalifa, Kanye West
and many more. He is the founder of two labels in collaboration with Interscope Records: Mad Love Records and Friends
Keep Secrets.
Marshmello's star continues to rise as the famously masked artist breaks boundaries across the industry. With chart-topping singles and collaborations with the likes of Juice WRLD, Halsey, Demi Lovato, Bastille, Kane Brown, Selena Gomez
and more. Marshmello
has clocked a staggering 8+ billion streams across Spotify alone and with almost 50 million monthly listeners on the platform he's one of the top 50 most streamed artists in the world on Spotify.
His 2019 smash hit single "One Thing Right
" with Kane Brown
topped charts around the world, peaked #1 on Billboard Hot Country Songs and is certified double-Platinum. Another massive hit song, July 2020's "Come & Go
" with Juice WRLD, has already cumulated over 235 million on Spotify and peaked #1 on both Rolling Stone Top 100 and #2 on the Billboard Hot 100. His 2020 hit "Be Kind
" with Halsey
ranked #15 on the Billboard Mainstream Top 40 and topped the Billboard Hot 100 and Rolling Stone Top 100. Certified six-times Platinum in the U.S., the 2018 hit "Happier
" held the No. 1 position for three consecutive weeks on Billboard's BDS and Mediabase/Top 40 Radio
Airplay chart. His hit "FRIENDS" with Anne-Marie
was certified double-Platinum in the U.S. and U.K. and quadruple-Platinum in Canada with over 500 million overall streams. 2017's "Wolves
" ft. Selena Gomez
peaked at #1 on Billboard's Hot Dance/Electronic Songs chart and #5 at Top 40 radio, and Marshmello
himself was ranked #4 overall on Billboard's 2018 Dance List.
Marshmello's latest release "OK Not To Be OK
" featuring Demi Lovato
peaked at #2 on Billboard's Hot Dance/Electronic songs, and topped Billboard's Mainstream Top 40 and Hot 100, plus Rolling Stone's Top 100. The song was released in partnership with "Hope For The Day" suicide prevention movement. 2020's "Tongue Tied
" with YUNGBLUD and Blackbear
peaked at #3 on Billboard's Hot Rock & Alternative Songs, with over 50 million streams on Spotify to date.
With a career just short of a decade, Vance Joy
was introduced to the world with his instant global classic, "riptide." His debut album dream your life away arrived in September
2014, spawning further hits "mess is mine," "georgia" and "fire and the flood." His second album Nation of Two was released in February 2018 featuring singles "Lay it on Me," "Saturday Sun" and "We're Going Home." The success saw him surface everywhere from singing on the "American Idol" Season Finale to being handpicked to open Taylor Swift's 1989 World Tour. He's travelled the world headlining to audiences in arenas across Canada, amphitheatres in North America
including the famous Red Rocks, across Latin America, theatres across Europe
and arenas across Australia including two sold-out hometown shows at Melbourne's Rod Laver Arena. Vance spent the summer of 2019 opening for P!NK on the European stadium leg of her Beautiful Trauma World Tour before taking some time off. "You" is the first new music from the Australian singer-songwriter in three years, and the beginning of an exciting new chapter.