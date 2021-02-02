Erick The Architect "Die 4 U" Video Out Today





Website: https://www.erickthearchitect.com New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Following the release of his official debut project as a solo artist, Future Proof, Erick the Architect - founding member/primary producer of Flatbush Zombies, releases the video for "Die 4 U" featuring Sophie Faith and Linden Jay via Complex today.Directed by Kanya Iwana, the video gives a glimpse into the private, intimate moments of a troubled relationship. In the 4 minute clip, Erick and his love interest, played by Chauntice Green, struggle with communication and intimacy, serving as a visual to the track's profound lyrics about the internal and mental fight one has when dealing with a toxic relationship.Inspired by the catastrophic events of 2020, Future Proof was written entirely by Erick and produced by Linden Jay of FARR. Lyrically Erick is at his peak, each track delivering an earful of gems that are introspective and universal. Future Proof is more than just a catchy title, it's a roadmap to better handle the inevitable challenges that lie ahead. Some of Erick's ideas: mental and emotional self-improvement, owning creative copyright of your material, eating properly and dieting, learning a new skill and environmental consciousness are steps that anyone can follow that will result in a more secure future."Our world is changing faster than ever and I would hope that we take a second to think about how we can better ourselves emotionally, financially, socially, and mentally," says Erick. "There is always more to learn and I don't think now is the time to deprive ourselves of information."To celebrate the release of Future Proof, On February 22nd, Erick will host the Future Proof Fest: a live streamed festival programmed with friends, artists, performances, sessions and much more. It's about music, creativity and positivity, featuring some of the music and creative industries most interesting names to a live audience on Twitch. More details to come.Erick the Architect is a celebrated artist and a sought-after collaborator, having worked with over 50 different artists including RZA, Denzel Curry and Portugal. The Man. He is working on forthcoming projects with both longtime and new collaborative partners - Joey Bada$$ and James Blake respectively. As a founding member and primary producer of Flatbush Zombies, Erick has accomplished some incredible feats including 871 million streams across all platforms, Billboard 200 debuts and having played some of the world's most prestigious festivals including Coachella and Lollapalooza. With supergroup Beast Coast, Erick has performed on Jimmy Kimmel Live and The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon. Erick also has an exclusive Twitch partnership that streams Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays each week. "Architect's Corner" are late night live streams (4 million cumulative streams) that started during the Covid-19 shutdown and offer an unadorned look into Erick's mind. Future Proof Tracklist:I Can't LoseWTF ft. Col3traneLet It Go ft. Loyle Carner & FARRDie 4 U ft. Sophie Faith & Linden JaySelfish ft. Pip MillettFollow Erick the Architect:Instagram: @erickarcelliottTwitter: @erickarcelliottFacebook: @erickthearchitect222Website: https://www.erickthearchitect.com



