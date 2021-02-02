Havana Street Party Presents: Beatriz Luengo Premieres February 12 On HBO





Stay up to date with HBO Latino's latest news, view compelling video content and sneak peeks with behind-the-scenes footage on Facebook, YouTube, Instagram, and Twitter. For more information on HAVANA STREET PARTY PRESENTS: BEATRIZ LUENGO follow #BeatrizHBO. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Following the success of HBO's "Havana Street Party Presents: Orishas," Spanish singer-songwriter Beatriz Luengo takes the stage in Cuba for an intimate acoustic special. HAVANA STREET PARTY PRESENTS: BEATRIZ LUENGO premieres FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 12 (9:30-10:18 p.m. ET/PT) on HBO Latino and will be available to stream on HBO Max.The second installment of the hit HBO concert series "Havana Street Party Presents" features exclusive behind-the-scenes interviews, hits from "Cuerpo y Alma," and reimagined versions of Ha*Ash's "Ex de Verdad," CD9's "I Feel Alive," Alejandra Guzmán's "Quítatelo," Ricky Martin's "La Mordidita," and Orishas' "Sabor, Sabor." Joining Beatriz on stage is a gospel choir, string quintet, live DJ, and fan-favorite guests Manuel Medrano, Farina, Blas Cantó, and Orishas.Having the opportunity to work with HBO on this special project has opened a beautiful door for me to talk about my album "Cuerpo y Alma," said Beatriz Luengo. "Havana was the perfect setting for this album. That's why the "Havana Street Party Presents" series was the perfect format to tell my story. Like my music, Havana is a mix of the past and present, melancholy and trap, tradition and technology, and it created an intimate encounter where I was able to speak to you as a composer and as a restless woman who wants to unite the world."HAVANA STREET PARTY PRESENTS: BEATRIZ LUENGO will delight fans as they enjoy some of her famous singles ("Caprichosa," "Cadilac" or "Ojos de Mandela,") and also receive an up-close and personal look at the artist who rewrote Maluma's and Nicky Jam's lyrics from a feminist perspective.This is the second edition of the Havana Street Party series. The first group featured was "Havana Street Party Presents: Orishas," which premiered in March 2019 and is available to stream on HBO Max.Beatriz is undoubtedly one of the most successful musical composers of her generation. In addition to her own compositions she has written for various film soundtracks like "Fast & Furious 7," as well as for some of the top musical artists in the industry including Thalia, Jennifer Lopez, Daddy Yankee, Ozuna, Wisin, Yandel, Cristian Castro, Ruben Blades, Diego Torres, CNCO, Alejandra Guzman, Ricky Martin and more.Stay up to date with HBO Latino's latest news, view compelling video content and sneak peeks with behind-the-scenes footage on Facebook, YouTube, Instagram, and Twitter. For more information on HAVANA STREET PARTY PRESENTS: BEATRIZ LUENGO follow #BeatrizHBO.



