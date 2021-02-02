Lauren Daigle Releases New Single 'Hold On To Me'





Since the release of her GRAMMY Award winning, platinum certified album Look Up Child, New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Two-time GRAMMY Award winner and multi-platinum selling artist Lauren Daigle kicks off 2021 with the release of her new single, "Hold On To Me." It marks her first offering since the release of 2018's GRAMMY Award winning break out album Look Up Child. "Hold On To Me," to be released February 26th combines Daigle's legendary range and powerhouse vocals with the sweeping melody and heartfelt lyrics that convey a deep message of hope."The thing I love most about this song is that it lends itself to someone who is feeling incredibly vulnerable, someone who is feeling insecure, or uncertain," shares Daigle. "There are times we may need a reminder of who we are and that we are worthy of having joy in our lives. In moments where the future may look uncertain and unknown, this is a song of hope that any person can cling to."For "Hold On To Me" Daigle worked with long-time collaborators Paul Mabury ("You Say," "Still Rolling Stones") and Paul Duncan ("Still Rolling Stones") to create a poignant song that offers comfort and reassurance to those who need it. Pre-save "Hold On To Me" on all streaming services here.Since the release of her GRAMMY Award winning, platinum certified album Look Up Child, Lauren Daigle has reigned on the Billboard Charts. The album debuted at No. 3 on the Top 200 Albums chart making Daigle the first female artist to simultaneously hit the Top 10 on both Billboard's Pop and Christian Billboard Album Charts. In addition, the GRAMMY Award winning triple-platinum crossover hit, "You Say," became the longest-running No. 1 song of any genre on the weekly Billboard Hot charts at an incredible 116 weeks. Daigle has earned seven Billboard Music Awards, four American Music Awards, ten GMA Dove Music Awards and sold-out concert venues all over the world.



