'The House That Bradley Built' Deluxe Edition Hits Billboard Charts

The compilation is available digitally on all streaming platforms and as a three-disc CD set. The first release of The House That Bradley Built is available as a 180 gram collector's edition two-disc vinyl set. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) The critically acclaimed, fan-favorite album The House That Bradley Built Deluxe Edition, out now on LAW Records and in conjunction with Nowell Family Foundation has topped the Nielsen and Billboard Charts. The new album has impressively debuted on Billboard's Compilation Album Chart at #8, and on the Nielsen charts at #1 Current Reggae Album, #29 Current Alternative Albums, #33 Record Label Independent Current Albums, #35 Current Rock Albums, #50 Current Digital Albums, #75 Current Digital Albums, and #109 Top Current Albums.The expanded edition of The House That Bradley Built adds more than 30 never-before-released acoustic covers to create The House That Bradley Built Deluxe Edition - an impressive album with over 50 covers from the catalog of Bradley Nowell's band, Sublime, performed by 50+ bands. The Deluxe Edition is out now and on all streaming platforms and as a three-disc CD set. Profits from the album are going to the Nowell Family Foundation to help build Bradley's House, an opioid abuse treatment facility in Southern California named in honor of late Sublime front man Bradley James Nowell.Critical acclaim has followed both albums with coverage appearing in Relix, SPIN, Brooklyn Vegan, and OC Music News who hailed, "The compilation is a work of love." The San Diego Union-Tribune commented, "While the album stands as a testament to the many professional and personal lives that Sublime touched, its potential to truly make a difference for other musicians who are struggling with addiction should prove to be its greatest achievement." So far, the two albums have raised over $25,000 (and counting) for the Nowell Family Foundation's rehab center.The Nowell Family Foundation has a mission to build and sustain Bradley's House, a 6-bed opioid abuse treatment facility for economically disadvantaged and struggling musicians, and to offer free services while musicians recover. Papa Nowell reflects, "The vision for Bradley's House is to create a place of hope and healing for people in the music industry. A place where creativity can be an outlet for transformation. A place where passion can be a motivation for change. A place where music can be a source of strength." For The House That Bradley Built Deluxe Edition, musicians donated their time and music to take a stand against opioid abuse and to help support those battling addiction.Reflecting back, Papa Nowell says, "Bradley's music lives on in the hearts and minds of his fans and fellow musicians. Through the combined effort of everyone who has been touched by his music, Bradley's House will happen. People will be transformed. Lives will be saved. And it will truly be the house that Bradley built. Thank you all for helping to keep my son's music alive."The compilation is available digitally on all streaming platforms and as a three-disc CD set. The first release of The House That Bradley Built is available as a 180 gram collector's edition two-disc vinyl set.



