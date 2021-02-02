Greek/Swiss Post-Punk Scientists 'Haneke Twins' Release 'Astronaut' LP On Vinyl



The atmosphere is elegiac and transcendent, imposing and bold. Sharp, edgy guitar lines, soothing yet haunting vocals and powerful, driving rhythmic architectures blend effortlessly to build little new wave gems.

Originally released on digital formats last summer, 'Astronaut' is now out on black vinyl, available on the band's Bandcamp page: https://haneketwins.bandcamp.com/album/astronaut-mini-lp New York, NY (Top40 Charts) 'Astronaut' is the debut LP by Haneke Twins, a band formed by longtime friends, work colleagues and old bandmates, the two CERN scientists S. Leontsinis and P. Vichoudis, originally from Greece, based in Switzerland. Following their first EP in 2018, the new album " Astronaut " keeps the Post-Punk Revival feel but with a more "in-your-face" production.The atmosphere is elegiac and transcendent, imposing and bold. Sharp, edgy guitar lines, soothing yet haunting vocals and powerful, driving rhythmic architectures blend effortlessly to build little new wave gems.Originally released on digital formats last summer, 'Astronaut' is now out on black vinyl, available on the band's Bandcamp page: https://haneketwins.bandcamp.com/album/astronaut-mini-lp



