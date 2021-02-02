Be Not Troubled - It's The Dawning Of A "Brand New Day"





New York, NY (Top40 Charts) At a time of political unrest, social injustice, questionable ethics, and provocative banter a highly inspirational music video featuring the acclaimed voice of Bill Moss Jr (Detroit) is being released by Salathiel Records of Warren Michigan. "Brand New Day" is a message that addresses contemporary fears while at the same time elevates a fresh remarkable resolve. The fresh, new video reinforces the good news: the news that our better angels reside within, that by lifting others up and living the golden rule positive change will arrive through inclusiveness. The four minute twenty second "Brand New Day" presents visual footage of today's harsh questionable realities yet within the same presentation the lyrics reinforce what we all know - that healing and change is promoted through our good angels, from within us. Its lyrics contemporary, the music inviting, and Bill Moss's vocal performance exceedingly over the top. This is a video, a message, who's time has come. "Brand New Day" was co-written by worship leader Bill Moss Jr and Nashville singer / songwriter Mark Alan Stansberry who have introduced noticeable elements of both jazz and gospel within their new release. An inspirational song that reaches out to listeners and encourages them to do just that "reach out". Their song not only addresses the climate of contemporary tension within modern day America but also delivers a soothing video presentation that augments the song's lyrics. "Brand New Day" is pure top shelf sophistication that has been honed to perfection at Salathiel Records in Warren Michigan. The song even includes faint whispers of "I can't breathe" in the background. The verbal embellishment is noticeable but not over powering as these memorable words move between left and right channels. The song is further highlighted by the lead vocals as presented by the noted Christian vocalist Bill Moss Jr whose marvelous ability to impart vocal control in both pitch and volume allows "Brand New Day" to breathe and come alive.




