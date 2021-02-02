Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
News
Jazz 02/02/2021

Max Restaino - Before I Lose Faith In You

Max Restaino - Before I Lose Faith In You
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Producer, multi-instrumentalist and singer-songwriter Max Restaino hails from the UK.
Alongside his beautifully smooth voice, he plays: saxophone, guitar, piano, harmonica, accordion and ukulele and is a well-respected name in the music biz thanks to his hard graft and talent, which has seen him work with the likes of Gregory Porter (who he played sax for) Comedian Peter Kay (TV hit Car Share & Live Show Phoenix Nights) Donny Osmond, Olly Murs and Gary Barlow, who he played accordion for on his hit song, Let Me Go and more recently on Garyʼs new album 'Music Played by Humansʼ Max has also spent the last few years touring with his band, building up his following and discovering his sound, supporting acts such as Tears For Fears, UB40, Peter Andre, Steps & Shane Filan amongst many others.
'Before I Lose Faith In You' is taken from Maxʼs forthcoming Album, 'Another Rainy Night In Paris,ʼ is due for release 2021
www.max-music.co.uk
https://www.facebook.com/maxrestainomusic
https://twitter.com/MaxRestaino
https://www.instagram.com/max_restaino/
https://open.spotify.com/artist/7FOzloBoqarxp9qgDfDTQm






