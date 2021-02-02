Fused By Defiance Release Official Music Video For "Cancel Culture"

Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) LA Based, 5 piece band FUSED BY DEFIANCE has released the official music video for their single, "Cancel Culture." Originally premiered on GHOST CULT MAGAZINE, "Cancel Culture" was directed and edited by Ron Underwood.

"Cancel culture is a powerful weapon that when used appropriately, has the power to take down disgusting human-beings in less than 140 characters; something most court systems can't manage to do in 140 days. But like a vigilante with no moral code or restraint, it can easily tip toward the dark-side. This song talks about the inappropriate usage of cancel culture. Metaphorically, a virus in the system; that searches through a person's past and finds the one thing that may be able to bring them down as a petty response or knee jerk reaction to a human occasion. What cancel culture in this instance fails to take into account is the fallibility of humanity. Within this cycle is a tale of growth through experience which in current times are posted for public review. We are all human and all make mistakes, however only in the fallacy of stagnation does cancel culture become its own demise." - FUSED BY DEFIANCE

Fused By Defiance, also known as FxD, is a five piece band from Los Angeles, California, formed in 2012. They incorporate sounds of Rock, Metal, Rap and Funk, coupled with socially conscious lyrics, to create songs that will move both your body and your mind. Add in their naturally energetic performance and the live shows become an event to remember, or as one fan put it, "Poetry In Motion."






