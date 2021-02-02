NYC's Black Suit Youth Releases Acoustic Single "Survivor's Guilt"





Label: www.59xrecords.com New York, NY (Top40 Charts) NYC-based, Black Suit Youth has released an acoustic single titled, "Survivor's Guilt", off their new album "The World Is Almost Over" due out this spring. The group began working on their follow up to 2017's "False South", in late 2019 before the global pandemic began. The 9-song LP navigates the harsh reality that the worst may be yet to come. "Everyone around the world has something to be deeply concerned about," Says Bryan Maher, vocalist and guitarist."Survivor's Guilt," is the second single off the group's upcoming LP due out later this year. "It's a song about two buddies of mine, Mark and Mike (who was Black Suit Youth's original bassist). I miss Mark and Mike the most out all of those I've lost. The first verse is a reflection about Mark when we were teenagers, and the second verse is about Mike and I growing apart before his untimely death and the total shock of it". Says Maher"Survivor's Guilt" is available now on all streaming platforms and Bandcamp. The band is currently finishing a music video for the song due out next month.Stream "Survivor's Guilt" here: https://ffm.to/bsysurvivorsguiltFormed in 2005, NYC's Black Suit Youth remain a relentless 4-piece outfit that blend elements of punk rock, classic rock, and indie rock. 2010 saw the release of the LP, "Meet Me in Death Valley", from which Black Suit Youth scored opening gigs for Story of the Year, Alien Ant Farm, The Undead, and more. After a few DIY tours, the album was re-released on Vinyl. In 2016, the band signed with 59 X Records and released 2017's "False South" LP which saw the band take a new direction while maintaining their DIY punk rock ethos. Black Suit Youth will release their 5th LP "The World is Almost Over" in 2021 on 59 X Records. Black Suit Youth is Bryan Maher (Vocals/Guitar), Fed Canalos (Guitar), Juan Orellana (Bass), and Ray Mazza (Drums).Facebook: www.facebook.com/BlackSuitYouthInstagram: https://www.instagram.com/blacksuityouthbandTwitter: https://twitter.com/blacksuityouthYoutube: https://youtu.be/9Us6QDQb7BISoundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/59xrecords/black-suit-youth-survivors-guilt-1/s-4BbdyHizsI8Label: www.59xrecords.com



