Music Producer Y-Balloon Shares 'Messenger Ft. Molly Dewolf'

Speaking on the track, Y-Balloon shares: "As the JOMO EP explores the Joy of Missing Out and getting away from the things that bring us down, 'Messenger' is a reflection on the unwanted messenger that comes roaring into our midst as we use social media. There are messages on social media that we experience under no other medium that tears us down, and this track is a reflection of those moments." New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Exciting classically trained producer Y-Balloon has released his new single 'Messenger' ft. vocalist Molly DeWolf (25 December) via his own label Messa Music. The release was mixed by Grammy-nominated Martin Cooke (Kimbra, Death Cab for Cutie) and mastered by Gentry Studer (Ryan Adams, Bush, Incubus). Y-Balloon broke into the music scene in 2019 with the single 'Mockingbird' and his steady release of quality tracks have caught the attention of publications such as Clash Magazine, EARMILK, YourEDM, Beautiful Buzzz and Vehlinggo. With over 570 000 streams and 58 000 monthly listeners on Spotify alone, Y-Balloon has completed his transition out of the shadows and is ready to take his place among the best.Mark Daiss, aka Y-Balloon, is a Los-Angeles based artist raised on the melodies of Jazz and precision of Classical music in the San Francisco Bay Area. While launching a startup in SF, Mark began writing music and taking vocal lessons on the side, falling in love with the dynamism and emotional depth of electronic music.Inspired by travel and observations of the natural world, Y-Balloon brings a distinct sensitivity to the realm of electronic music. A self-described "mindful technologist", Y-Balloon is concerned with the growing obsession and abuse of technology at the cost of a care-free and conscious human experience. Musically, the project is influenced by the likes of ODESZA, Shallou, Jai Wolf and Kidswaste, and brings to mind the chilled electronic stylings of Slow Magic, Flume and Kasbo."Potent and precise, the two allow their mutual differences to amplify their message still further, with waves of lush electronics emanating from the speakers." - CLASH Magazine"Defined by its palpable and immersive qualities, " Mockingbird " is an assembly of emotive sounds that teeter between experimental and familiar. A compelling sliver of what's to come…, " Mockingbird " forges a soon to inspiring career for Y-Balloon." - EARMILK"An exciting act to watch this year…stay tuned for more from Y-Balloon." - YourEDM"This inaugural single marks the beginning of a fruitful vision for the producer. Watch this space for more from the LA ace, Y-Balloon." - Top40-Charts.com"Y-Balloon created this mesmerizing and beautiful electronic cut in the middle of Angeles National Forest one day. This isn't a Bon Iver-esque, man-in-a-cabin number, though. It's a captivating groover with a care-free majesty." - VehlinggoY-Balloon creates music that energizes with its orchestral instruments, ethereal vocals, and rich arrangements. Like an orchestra, 'Messenger' takes on a life of its own as individual sonic elements interact and reveal their intricacies to the listener. Organic sounds establish a cool atmosphere with vibrant electronics reaching across and colouring the scene like fireworks. Molly DeWolf's emotive vocals carry weight and Y-Balloon's production underpins the struggle between heartbreak and resolution providing glimpses of a future beyond the darkness and loneliness.Speaking on the track, Y-Balloon shares: "As the JOMO EP explores the Joy of Missing Out and getting away from the things that bring us down, 'Messenger' is a reflection on the unwanted messenger that comes roaring into our midst as we use social media. There are messages on social media that we experience under no other medium that tears us down, and this track is a reflection of those moments."



