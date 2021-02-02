Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
News
Movies 02/02/2021

Billie Eilish: The World's A Little Blurry To Be Released In Theaters By Neon And Premiere Globally On Apple TV+ February 26

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Billie Eilish: The World's A Little Blurry tells the true coming-of-age story of the singer-songwriter and her rise to global superstardom. From award-winning filmmaker R.J. Cutler, the documentary offers a deeply intimate look at this extraordinary teenager's journey, at just seventeen years old, navigating life on the road, on stage, and at home with her family, while writing, recording and releasing her debut album WHEN WE ALL FALL ASLEEP, WHERE DO WE GO?

Billie Eilish: The World's A Little Blurry is from Apple Original Films, in association with Interscope Films, The Darkroom, This Machine and Lighthouse Management & Media.






